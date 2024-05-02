"You should be ashamed" - WNBA fan calls out league's official page for inaccurately listing Candace Parker as 2018 MVP

The WNBA is getting more and more attention as they set a ratings record last season. Now more eyes are coming to the league as superstar Caitlin Clark enters the WNBA. More attention also brings more scrutiny. One fan is coming after the league with that aforementioned scrutiny.

One fan took to Twitter to call out the WNBA for a publishing error on their website. This fan pointed out that the Candace Parker profile page on the site has wrong information. The website listed Candace Parker as the 2018 MVP.

However, Breanna Stewart won the 2018 MVP as a member of the Seattle Storm. Stewart also won the Finals MVP that season along with the title. It was likely a typo as Parker won the 2008 league MVP.

This fan could not stand for the mistake. They demand more from the league for its online error.

“@WNBA please tell me who the 2018 MVP was… can use it ain’t Candace… fix it now! This is the official website you should be ashamed… Y’all really grinding my gears @CathyEngelbert,” the fan wrote.

They even tagged Commissioner Cathy Engelbert in the tweet to direct their rage straight to the top. Parker recently announced her retirement, which is likely why the fan was visiting her profile page.

Parker is riding off into the sunset of her basketball career with nearly every honor. Parker won two MVP awards in 2008 and 2013. She won three championships with three different teams including last season (LA Sparks, Chicago Sky and Las Vegas Aces) and was named Finals MVP in 2016.

Parker will go down as one of the best to ever play in women’s basketball. The Seven-time All Star was also on seven All WNBA First Teams. She packed the stats and finished the season as the league leader in rebounds three times and once in assists.

WNBA and Indiana Fever adding security for Caitlin Clark

The Indiana Fever has added a security guard strictly for Caitlin Clark. Her personal detail follows her around all WNBA events.

“Steve follows me around, he’s over there in the corner. Don’t mess with Steve,” said Clark on the first day of Fever training camp (per IndyStar).

The league and Fever are also adding extra security when the team travels. The league cannot afford charter flights for all teams. Players in the league are forced to fly commercially at times, sharing flights with the public to travel to games. It will be a big change for Clark who flew charter on road trips during her time at the University of Iowa.

The league is ensuring the Fever will travel with security on all flights. The team also said they are bedding up security at games due to Clark’s arrival.