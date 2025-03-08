"You call yourself an item?" - DiJonai Carrington reveals being confronted by coach Kim Mulkey about relationship with NaLyssa Smith

DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith are one of the WNBA’s most well-known couples, having started their relationship while playing together at Baylor. On Friday’s episode of "Unapologetically Angel," Carrington revealed that then-Baylor coach Kim Mulkey once confronted her about her relationship with Smith.

Speaking with Angel Reese on the podcast, Carrington recalled a moment in college when Mulkey called her into her office following a team meeting where she had defended Smith.

Carrington explained that she had spoken up because she felt Smith was unfairly blamed for certain team issues.

“Next day is when Kim called me. I go up in there, and she's like, ‘You know what, Carrington? Do you and Lyss call yourselves a thing? Y'all call yourselves an item?’” Carrington said.

“And I'm like, 'What? What are you talking about?' I'm like, ‘What are you talking about, no?’ She's like, 'Hmm, yesterday you sure were really on her side.'”

She went on to describe how Mulkey seemed to pick up on something:

“She was like, ‘Hmm, I don't know. I think you're a pretty smart young lady. But yesterday, I was like, oh, no.’ I was just like, ‘Girl, I don't know what you're talking about. I'm going to go get dressed for practice.’”

Smith spent her entire college career at Baylor, while Carrington joined the Bears for the 2020-21 season, where they played together under Mulkey.

DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith reunite in Dallas

The WNBA offseason saw plenty of major moves, and the Dallas Wings were among the most active teams. After finishing 9-31 and securing the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft, the Wings lost Satou Sabally but reloaded with new talent.

Among their biggest acquisitions were DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith, who arrived in a four-team trade involving the Phoenix Mercury, Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun.

Dallas also picked up Tyasha Harris, the rights to Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, and three draft selections from Phoenix.

With the No. 1 overall pick — widely expected to be UConn star Paige Bueckers — the Wings, with former USC assistant Chris Koclanes as their new head coach, are aiming to return to the playoffs this season.

