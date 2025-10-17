"You can’t curse”: Paige Bueckers catches brutal stray from DiJonai Carrington and WNBA champ’s girlfriend

Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers caught a stray from former teammates DiJonai Carrington and her girlfriend, NaLyssa Smith. Carrington and Smith were streaming together and responded to fans' comments about the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year.

“Paige went to the Turks already,” Carrington said. “That’s cause they were out… [of the playoffs].”

“You can’t curse,” Smith added.

Carrington and Smith were both on the Dallas Wings roster at the beginning of the 2025 season with Bueckers. She described both Carrington and Smith as having “adopted” her in her rookie year. They acted as veteran mentors or “big sisters,” in their attempts to make her transition smoother, and they embraced her “annoyingness,” welcomed her into the team and offered her advice on navigating the pro world.

Tina Charles #31 of the Connecticut Sun is double-teamed by former Wings star NaLyssa Smith #1 and ROTY Paige Bueckers #5 during the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena on May 27, 2025 in Uncasville, Connecticut. - Source: Getty

NaLyssa Smith was traded to the Las Vegas Aces, where she won her first championship, in exchange for a 2027 first-round pick. Later, DiJonai Carrington was also traded to the Minnesota Lynx.

Paige Bueckers snubbed by AP in All-Time list

Paige Bueckers was snubbed by AP in its list of the greatest athletes based on their collegiate careers on Thursday. She was not among the First Team despite her three solid years in the NCAA.

Paige Bueckers #5 cuts down the net after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Championship game at Amalie Arena on April 6, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. - Source: Getty

Before being selected by Dallas with the No. 1 pick, she led the UConn Huskies to a National Championship in her final year. The First Team included Diana Taurasi (UConn), Breanna Stewart (UConn), Cheryl Miller (USC), Candace Parker (Tennessee) and Caitlin Clark (Iowa).

She also missed out on the Second Team. It included Sue Bird (UConn), Dawn Staley (Virginia), Chamique Holdsclaw (Tennessee), Maya Moore (UConn) and Lusia Harris (Delta State). She also did not make it to the reserves, which included Ann Meyers Drysdale (UCLA), Lynette Woodard (Kansas), Sheryl Swoopes (Texas Tech), Lisa Leslie (USC), Brittney Griner (Baylor) and A'ja Wilson (South Carolina).

