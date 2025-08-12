  • home icon
  "You coming back next game?" - WNBA fans stirred by Angel Reese's cryptic message amid potential injury return for Chicago Sky

By Itiel Estudillo
Published Aug 12, 2025 01:53 GMT
Phoenix Mercury v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
Angel Reese may have hinted at her return after posting a cryptic message on social media. The last time Reese played was against the Washington Mystics on July 29. It was after that game that Reese had her back injury.

Reese has been on the sidelines for five consecutive games. However, during the Sky's practice on Monday, Reese was in attendance wearing street clothes.

This led to rumors that she might be returning soon. Angel Reese shared a three-word cryptic post, potentially addressing the rumors about her return.

"In due time," Reese wrote on X.
Trending

Fans on social media were buzzing as this is the first good news they've heard throughout Reese's absence. Here are some fan reactions to Reese's post on X.

Chicago Sky struggles without Angel Reese

While the Chicago Sky didn't start off strong this season, many were hopeful that they could make a comeback during the second half of this year. Throughout the season, the Sky have been one of the worst teams. However, their record (7-16) before the 2025 WNBA All-Star game showed that they still had a chance to at least make the seventh or eighth seed this year.

In Reese's absence, Chicago has managed to win only one out of their five games. They currently have an 8-23 record. With 13 games remaining in their season, it's nearly impossible for the Sky to make it to this year's playoffs. Based on the standings as of this writing, Chicago is seven games behind the eighth-placed Seattle Storm (15-15).

Ideally, the Sky needs to win more than 50% of their remaining games to secure a spot in the playoffs. However, with Reese on the bench with no clear timetable for her return, that reality could be a blur at this point.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
