"You go girl": Paige Bueckers drops heartfelt reaction as DiJonai Carrington celebrates her young Lynx journey after Wings trade

DiJonai Carrington has been swiftly acclimating to the Minnesota Lynx following her trade two weeks ago. In the Lynx's win against the New York Liberty on Aug. 15, Carrington was seen dancing with the team as they celebrated the birthday of their mascot, Prowl.On Saturday, Carrington posted a clip of their dance, along with her teammates, complete with party hats, and some snaps from her first two weeks with the Lynx.&quot;officially a Lynx🥳🥳🥳 swipe to the end to see why 😂😂😩🫶🏽,&quot; Carrington wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDallas Wings rookie and former teammate Paige Bueckers reacted to the post, congratulating Carrington for having a blast with her new team.&quot;You go girl,&quot; she wrote.Paige Bueckers' comment on Carrington's Instagram post.Carrington played a mentor role for Bueckers, albeit it did not result in wins for the Wings, who struggled at the start of the season.Bueckers has now become the Wings' most important building block for the future. She is also the favorite to win this season's Rookie of the Year award.After getting shipped to the Lynx, Carrington gets a shot at her first-ever WNBA championship this season as Minnesota leads the league with a 28-5 record.Meanwhile, the Wings, where Carrington played 20 games to start the year, are sitting at the 11th seed with a 9-25 record.Since the trade, DiJonai Carrington has appeared in three games for the Lynx and averaged 13.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.0 steals per game.DiJonai Carrington gets real in playing for the Lynx after lowly start with the WingsDiJonai Carrington immediately got catapulted to a winning situation after the Wings traded her to the Lynx. Last week, she expressed how she felt playing for the top-seeded team in the league.&quot;That was one of the first times I've had fun playing basketball this season,&quot; Carrington said.&quot;It's been great. I'm glad to be a part of a team where we have a goal and everyone is fighting for that goal. You can just feel the energy every huddle and every possession. This is a group of winners, and I'm a winner too, so it's great to be a part of it,&quot; she added.In the Wings, she had a youthful crew led by rookie Paige Bueckers, but it did not translate to wins. With the Lynx, DiJonai Carrington joins a team of veterans who have set their sights on a title this year after falling short last year.