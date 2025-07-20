"You gon' need security": Courtney Williams hilariously describes Angel Reese's party as "ghetto"

Angel Reese was one of the stars of the night during the WNBA All-Star party on Saturday night in Indianapolis. The party was attended by some of the biggest names in the sport, including Paige Bueckers, Caitlin Clark and others, who are set to appear in the All-Star weekend.One of the stars was not happy with the celebration, though, as Courtney Williams, who played for Team Collier in the All-Star game, aired her honest thoughts about the party, describing the scenes as too “ghetto.”“That was a** bro,” she said. “These are ghetto as hell at the door. They were doing too much. You couldn’t even move. Nobody was in there dancing. Well, that was dangerous.”Williams even called Reese and described to her the situation inside the party.“I was just in there and there was a section where all in there is ghetto,” Williams told Reese. “You going to need security…I like a little peace.”Williams and Reese entered as second-time All-Stars in Sunday’s game, where they played for Team Collier.Despite the shenanigans at the party, Courtney Williams continued to perform in the All-Star game, where she put up 13 points, two rebounds and five assists for Team Collier, which dominated Team Clark, 151-131.Meanwhile, Angel Reese had six points and nine rebounds in 17 minutes of play for the winning squad.Williams has been one of the best guards this season, becoming one of the leaders for the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx. Williams averaged 14.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game before the WNBA All-Star break.Aside from Williams and Napheesa Collier, the team is also represented by Kayla McBride.Courtney Williams gets candid about playing with Angel Reese in the All-Star gameCourtney Williams played alongside Angel Reese for the first time in the All-Star game on Sunday. Before the game, Williams was positive about being teammates with the Chicago Sky star and lauded her competitiveness.“Like I've been saying, I love it. Angel is a dog…So, any time you got somebody that is as competitive, if not more competitive, we gon go crazy,” Williams said via Chicago State of Mind Sports.Now that the All-Star weekend is over, Williams and Reese will be back with their squads as they look to kickstart their playoff push for the second half of the season.