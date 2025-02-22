"You got baby oil on?": DiJonai Carrington, A'ja Wilson & more troll $504,900 star's sweat-filled workout

DiJonai Carrington, A'ja Wilson and other WNBA stars trolled the LV Aces star Jackie Young in the comments section of her recent Instagram post. On Friday, Young shared pictures of her workout on a basketball court.

Ad

The Aces star was sweating in the pictures because of excessive perspiration. However, Young's peers saw this as an opportunity to troll the three-time All-Star.

"You got baby oil on???" DiJonai Carrington wrote.

"It’s the sweat glistening fa meeeeee," Kahleah Cooper wrote.

"You spray yourself with a water bottle? Sheeshh , never missing arm day," Chelsea Gray wrote.

DiJonai Carrington and other WNBA stars troll Jackie Young. (Credits: @j.young5/Instagram)

Ad

Trending

A'ja Wilson's comment was the most sarcastic of all the comments as the reigning WNBA MVP showered sarcastic praise on her teammate.

"Ohhhh look at me I’m Jackie young my body looks better than yours. I lift 100lb dumbbells with ease and squat 700lbs and my body looks amazing. Thx for posting Jack x gym," Wilson wrote.

Wilson comments on Jackie Young's IG post. (Credits: @j.young5/Instagram)

According to Spotrac, Young has a two-year $504,900 contract with the Aces, which expires after the 2025 season. The two-time WNBA champion has played a pivotal role in the Aces roster and helped them win consecutive WNBA championships in seasons 2022 and 2023.

Ad

While the WNBA is in the offseason, Young plays for the Laces Basketball Club in the Unrivaled, a 3x3 basketball league.

A'ja Wilson leaves a four-word reaction to DiJonai Carrington and Arike Ogumbowale's triumph over Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray

A'ja Wilson reacted to DiJonai Carrington and Arike Ogunbowale's victory over Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray at the Hennesey Arena 2x2 showdown. Wilson was invited to the event as the host for the night as Carrington and her Dallas Wings partner took on the LV Aces duo for a reward of $20,000.

Ad

Carrington and Ogunbowale ended up winning the showdown and the Wings star celebrated the win on Instagram. Wilson dropped in the post's comment section and expressed her thoughts on Carrington's win.

"Ate em right up," she wrote on Saturday.

Wilson comments on Carrington's celebration IG post. (Credits: @dijonai__/Instagram)

A'ja Wilson is enjoying her time during the WNBA off-season. She is not among the 36 WNBA stars participating in Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart's 3x3 basketball project. Instead, the Aces star has decided to take a rest and focus on promoting her signature Nike sneaker line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback