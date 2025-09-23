"You inspire us EVERYDAY!": Napheesa Collier’s husband Alex Bazzell lays bare his soul in heartfelt message on her special day

Napheesa Collier’s husband, Alex Bazzell, paid a sweet birthday tribute to her as she turned 29 on Tuesday. Bazzell couldn’t stop gushing over Collier on her special day, praising her for being an inspiration.The president of the Unrivaled 3x3 League, uploaded an assortment of throwback snaps on Instagram of the pair alongside their daughter in the tribute.“Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul I know!,” he fondly wrote in the caption. “Thank you for being an incredible partner and role model to our little girl! You inspire us EVERYDAY! We love you!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe collage featured multiple loved-up selfies from the past and a few with their daughter Mila. In one image, the two could be seen posing on the shore of a beach.In another, they struck a pose in Halloween costumes, with Napheesa Collier holding her daughter.Collier’s TIME 100 Gala outing and WNBA All-Star MVP snaps were also featured in the gallery. In the last, he included a snap of their daughter adorably smiling on Lynx forward's shoulder from the practice facility.The two got married in October 2022 after years of dating. Bazell was Collier’s trainer when they first met. He also trained multiple NBA players, including Kobe Bryant and Carmelo Anthony.