"You are just a dawg": Paige Bueckers and Georgia Amoore shower Kamorea Arnold with heartfelt admiration

WNBA rookies Paige Bueckers and Georgia Amoore showered love on Kamorea Arnold's Instagram post on Wednesday, showing her time at Kelsey Plum's 2025 DAWG Class. Arnold was also unanimously named the Class' "TOP DAWG", reflecting the attitude, energy and grit she showed during the camp.

Bueckers and Amoore shared praise for the UConn star.

"You are just a dawg everywhere 📸 😍," Bueckers wrote.

"Shout out Fiona," Amoore commented.

Bueckers and Amoore show love to Arnold with heartfelt praise (Image: @kamoreaarnold IG)

"dawgs in the desert 🌵🐺" Arnold captioned the post.

Kelsey Plum's DAWG Class is essentially her selection of standout women's college players who display the same "Dawg" mentality on the court that the two-time WNBA champion prides herself on.

The training camp invites both graduating and returning NCAA stars to help them overcome the challenges Plum had experienced when transitioning from college basketball to the WNBA.

Kamorea Arnold is coming off a successful second season in college, winning her first NCAA championship as Paige Bueckers led the UConn Huskies to their record 12th title. While Bueckers went on to be selected first overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft, Arnold is preparing to help the Huskies go back-to-back.

Paige Bueckers "super excited" to be part of Dallas Wings' new era

During the Dallas Wings' introductory press conference on Wednesday, Paige Bueckers shared her excitement to be a part of the organization.

The first overall pick shared that she's looking forward to building her new team and that she wants to stay motivated and not take anything for granted.

"There is a lot of new in this organization, so to be a part of something where we can build with each other and create a new sisterhood; we're really excited," Bueckers said.

"You don't want to take anything for granted, or be entitled to anything, so you want to continue to stay motivated to work. So being the first pick or the last pick, it didn't matter to me. But we're here now. We're in Dallas and super excited for the future," she added.

Bueckers' addition to the Wings is expected to spark new life to a team that finished second-to-last in the previous season, with a 9-31 record.

Paige Bueckers will make her competitive debut for the Dallas Wings against the Minnesota Lynx on May 16. However, fans will see her in action before that during the Wings' preseason matchup against the Las Vegas Aces on May 2.

