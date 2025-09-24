"You keep the good coach": Becky Hammon takes serious issue with Liberty parting ways with Sandy Brondello

The New York Liberty’s surprising decision to move on from Sandy Brondello has stirred up strong reactions across the WNBA, leaving Becky Hammon dissatisfied with the move. Brondello, who guided the Liberty to their first championship last year, was let go a season later.Ahead of Game 2 between the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces, Hammon voiced her frustration, saying that parting ways with a good coach after one difficult year doesn’t make sense. She pointed to the Minnesota Lynx, who have kept Cheryl Reeve as the coach since 2010, as an example that franchises should follow.Hammon also mentioned Devin Booker to highlight the challenges players face when a team frequently changes coaches.“If you know you have a good coach, you keep a good coach,” Hammon said. “It doesn't mean you win every year, you know. There can be rough years in between, but you continue to stay competitive, and you invest in what you have. You invest in your leadership.“I mean, you look at, you know, poor Devin Booker. How many head coaches did that guy had? You know, it's just hard to reboot every year. Now, I know it seems like the coaches is the easiest thing to remove, but if you got a good coach, you keep it him or her.”The Liberty’s decision to let go of Sandy Brondello came right after a tough playoff exit, where they were knocked out in the first round by the Phoenix Mercury in three games (2-1).She was the most successful coach in franchise history, boasting a win rate of 66.9% in the regular season and nearly 60% in the playoffs. Over four seasons, Brondello's record stood at 107-53, with the Liberty making the playoffs every year. They reached the finals twice, in 2023 and 2024, and captured their first championship in 2024.Sandy Brondello sacked despite Breanna Stewart’s backing After the New York Liberty were eliminated from the 2025 postseason, Breanna Stewart had a strong reaction to questions about Sandy Brondello’s future with the team. While Sabrina Ionescu seemed confused by the reporter’s question, Stewart didn't hesitate to stand up for her coach.“To anybody that kinda questions Sandy ... she has our back, and we have hers. I mean to anybody that kind of questions Sandy being here, like this is a resilient group, and she has our back and we have hers. And the way that she continued to kind of, I don't know, deal with the cards she was dealt like was incredible.It wasn't easy for anybody, but she came in every day with a positive attitude and a mindset to put us in our best positions possible and best foot forward.”It was clear that the players valued Sandy Brondello as their coach. Even though neither Ionescu nor Stewart has spoken directly about the firing, it's safe to assume that the front office’s decision won't sit well with them.