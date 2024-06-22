"You did lambada when she got cheap shotted" - Dave Portnoy calls out Angel Reese for her outbursts towards Caitlin Clark

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese has found herself in the crosshairs of Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy this week ahead of Sunday's game against Caitlin Clark. While speaking on a recent episode of NBA veteran Pat Beverley's Pat Bev podcast, Portnoy spoke about Reese's on-court rivalry with Clark.

As he explained, Reese is a phenomenal player on the offensive end of the floor, however, he believes the Chicago Sky rookie should own her feud with Caitlin Clark.

"I would respect and like Angel more if she just ate it. If she was just like, 'You know what? I f*****g hate her. And I'm going to go at her, and I'm going to make my mission to make her life miserable.' ... But she doesn't do that. She acts that way. And then she acts, like, people are making it up.

"Well, you did the lambada when she got cheap shotted. You did this in college. You've done one thing after another, and then you're like, no, I like Caitlin Clark."

