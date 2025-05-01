"You do like us": Arike Ogunbowale, Nika Muhl & more pumped as Paige Bueckers makes first post in Dallas Wings gear

Paige Bueckers made her first post in Dallas Wings gear on Instagram on Wednesday. This comes after being drafted with the No. 1 pick by the Wings in the 2025 WNBA draft.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Wings teammate Arike Ogunbowale shared her reaction in the comments section of the post:

"omg she's active finally! u do like us," accompanied by an emotional emoji.

Arike Ogunbowale’s comment/Instagram

Former UConn teammate and Seattle Storm guard Nika Muhl also commented on the post:

Ad

"@therealashlynn12 influence is real," calling their former UConn teammate Ashlynn Shade.

Nika Muhl’s comment/Instagram

Fans were also pumped in the comment section:

Ad

"Im in Dallas front row for this @arike_ogunbowale let her know it's up," a fan said.

Fan comment/Instagram

"When the city of dallas needed a hero most," another fan said.

Ad

Fan comment/Instagram

"Welcome to Dallas, Paige. You and arike are gonna dominate," a fan said.

Ad

Fan comment/Instagram

Paige Bueckers joins the WNBA after helping UConn to the 2025 NCAA title. In her final season in college, she averaged 19.9 points per game, while shooting 53.4% from the field and 41.9% from the 3-point line.

Ad

Bueckers will have a taste of Wings action when she takes the court in their preseason opener against the Las Vegas Aces on Friday.

Paige Bueckers ready to hit the ground running for Wings

Paige Bueckers declared her excitement ahead of her rookie season in her introductory press conference.

"There is a lot of new in this organization, so to be a part of something where we can build with each other and create a new sisterhood, we're really excited," Bueckers said. "And plus, we got these hats, the cowboy boots, we're ready to invest all of ourselves into Dallas."

Ad

Paige Bueckers reacts to being selected with the first overall pick by the Dallas Wings the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 14, 2025 - Source: Getty

Bueckers will seek to improve a Wings team that fell 9-31 in the 2024 season. The Wings lost their last nine games to finish No. 11 in the overall standings.

The pairing of Paige and Ogunbowale will make a deadly duo and improve the Wings offensively. They begin the new season with a home game against the Minnesota Lynx on May 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ubong Richard Archibong Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.



Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.



Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering. Know More