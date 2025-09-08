  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "You look tf good": Angel Reese and rapper Young Thug show love to GloRilla's eye-popping MTV VMAs look

"You look tf good": Angel Reese and rapper Young Thug show love to GloRilla's eye-popping MTV VMAs look

By Arian Kashyap
Published Sep 08, 2025 12:32 GMT
&quot;You look tf good&quot;: Angel Reese and rapper Young Thug show love to GloRilla
"You look tf good": Angel Reese and rapper Young Thug show love to GloRilla's MTV VMAs look (Source: Imagn/IG)

The MTV Video Music Awards took place Sunday at the UBS Arena in New York, drawing artists from around the world. Rapper GloRilla turned heads with a striking look, earning praise for her outfit from plenty, including Angel Reese and Young Thug.

Ad

The artist appeared on the red carpet, donning a one-piece outfit and a blazer which had a similar chequered design. She completed the look with white socks, black heels and a pair of glasses, as she shared multiple images of the outfit on Instagram.

"Brianna 😘," she captioned the post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese was in the comments section as she reacted to the pictures with four words.

"You look tf good," Reese wrote.

The WNBA All-Star was joined by rapper Young Thug in the comments, who also showed love to GloRilla's look.

"❤️❤️," he commented.
Angel Reese and Young Thug respond to GloRilla&#039;s recent post (Source: IG)
Angel Reese and Young Thug respond to GloRilla's recent post (Source: IG)

Young Thug showed support for the artist as he works on reconciling with her after a leaked phone call in which he reportedly called her "ugly as f*ck." The Atlanta rapper quickly apologized, posting a note on X on Friday to acknowledge and take responsibility for his mistake.

Ad
"@GloTheofficial first of all I’m sorry to u for my words and I honestly don’t think ur ugly at all, I was speaking from jail just having a hard time with life.. I don’t like bashing girls and hardly ever did.. I’m sorry to u twin," he expressed.
Ad

Aside from Young Thug's reported remarks, GloRilla has also been making headlines over her rumored relationship with Toronto Raptors star Brandon Ingram. The pair have been spotted together on a few occasions, sparking speculation about their dating status.

GloRilla seen with Brandon Ingram in birthday post

Following Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion, another potential rapper–hooper duo is being discussed online. GloRilla and Brandon Ingram were seen together in the rapper’s recent birthday post.

Ad

Sharing multiple images from her 28th birthday bash on Instagram, the rapper captioned the post with a short note:

"A lot of sh*t done changed 💜28 ☀️"

The dump featured images of her from her recent birthday bash in Mexico. However, the 11th slide of the post caught the attention of many as the rapper appeared beside Brandon Ingram in a goofy selfie.

This picture sparked conversation online, with further reports claiming the star was present at her birthday bash in Mexico.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications