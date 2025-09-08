"You look tf good": Angel Reese and rapper Young Thug show love to GloRilla's eye-popping MTV VMAs look

The MTV Video Music Awards took place Sunday at the UBS Arena in New York, drawing artists from around the world. Rapper GloRilla turned heads with a striking look, earning praise for her outfit from plenty, including Angel Reese and Young Thug.The artist appeared on the red carpet, donning a one-piece outfit and a blazer which had a similar chequered design. She completed the look with white socks, black heels and a pair of glasses, as she shared multiple images of the outfit on Instagram.&quot;Brianna 😘,&quot; she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChicago Sky star Angel Reese was in the comments section as she reacted to the pictures with four words.&quot;You look tf good,&quot; Reese wrote.The WNBA All-Star was joined by rapper Young Thug in the comments, who also showed love to GloRilla's look.&quot;❤️❤️,&quot; he commented.Angel Reese and Young Thug respond to GloRilla's recent post (Source: IG)Young Thug showed support for the artist as he works on reconciling with her after a leaked phone call in which he reportedly called her &quot;ugly as f*ck.&quot; The Atlanta rapper quickly apologized, posting a note on X on Friday to acknowledge and take responsibility for his mistake.&quot;@GloTheofficial first of all I’m sorry to u for my words and I honestly don’t think ur ugly at all, I was speaking from jail just having a hard time with life.. I don’t like bashing girls and hardly ever did.. I’m sorry to u twin,&quot; he expressed.Young Thug ひ @youngthugLINK@GloTheofficial first of all I’m sorry to u for my words and I honestly don’t think ur ugly at all, I was speaking from jail just having a hard time with life.. I don’t like bashing girls and hardly ever did.. I’m sorry to u twinAside from Young Thug's reported remarks, GloRilla has also been making headlines over her rumored relationship with Toronto Raptors star Brandon Ingram. The pair have been spotted together on a few occasions, sparking speculation about their dating status.GloRilla seen with Brandon Ingram in birthday postFollowing Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion, another potential rapper–hooper duo is being discussed online. GloRilla and Brandon Ingram were seen together in the rapper’s recent birthday post.Sharing multiple images from her 28th birthday bash on Instagram, the rapper captioned the post with a short note:&quot;A lot of sh*t done changed 💜28 ☀️&quot;The dump featured images of her from her recent birthday bash in Mexico. However, the 11th slide of the post caught the attention of many as the rapper appeared beside Brandon Ingram in a goofy selfie.This picture sparked conversation online, with further reports claiming the star was present at her birthday bash in Mexico.