"You need a parental escort": Cameron Brink's mother drops epic reaction after Sparks star enjoys Kendrick Lamar show with fiance 

Cameron Brink and her fiancé, Ben Felter, were at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood last weekend to attend Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "Grand National Tour" concert. The LA Sparks star shared some snaps on Instagram Tuesday of the couple posing outside the stadium.

Reacting to the post, Cameron's mother, Michelle Brink, dropped a humorous reaction in the comment section.

"You need a parental escort because I want to go," she commented.

Brink is currently not playing for the Sparks as she continues to recover from the season-ending left ACL tear she suffered in June 2024. She had previously opened up about her injury recovery on her podcast "Straight to Cam", describing the challenges of working her way back to the court.

"Honestly, like, it’s been a whirlwind. But I feel like now people don’t talk about it as much," Brink said. "This is the hardest part for me because I’m just finally starting to do the jumping, the running, and the cutting slightly."

The former No. 2 pick further shared that she feels she has to relearn the game and find her way back to become the athlete she used to be prior to the injury.

"I went on a run the other day, running for four minutes and then walking for one minute. When I tell you, I’ve never been so gassed in my life!" she added. "I’m not an athlete right now. The same thing with shooting — I’m not making shots; I feel like I’m just having to relearn everything.”

While Brink is expected to play this season, the LA Sparks have not yet announced a timeline for her return.

Cameron Brink shares sweet moment with young LA Sparks fan

Despite not being on the court for the games, Cameron Brink continues to connect with fans from the sidelines. Ahead of the LA Sparks' home game against the Chicago Sky on Sunday, Brink shared a sweet moment with six-year-old "Super Fan Vivian" at the sidelines.

Vivian gave Brink a gift bag containing a friendship bracelet she made. After a little chat, Vivian helped Brink put on the bracelet before they shared a hug.

In Brink's absence, the LA Sparks are 2-4 so far this season. After they concluded the previous season with their worst-ever record (8-32), the Sparks look forward to Brink's healthy return soon to help them bounce back and snap their four-year playoff drought.

