"You need psychological help": Fans brutally destroy A'ja Wilson's friend over controversial statement undermining Napheesa Collier

Napheesa Collier has emerged as the clear frontrunner for this season’s MVP award, following a blazing start that has captivated basketball followers. She was also a strong contender last year, ultimately finishing as the runner-up to A’ja Wilson. Despite her consistently stellar performances in recent seasons, one WNBA fan seem to be downplaying the Lynx superstar’s accomplishments.

Michael McManus, a close friend of A’ja Wilson who goes by the handle "DELORIS NO SPACE FOR H8 JORDAN" on X (formerly Twitter), stirred controversy on Monday with a string of questionable takes about the four-time WNBA All-Star.

McManus suggested that the buzz surrounding Collier isn’t solely based on her on-court performance, implying that the media has elevated her into the MVP conversation simply to manufacture a new rival for Wilson following Breanna Stewart’s decline in the race.

McManus wrote:

DELORIS NO SPACE FOR H8 JORDAN @wheelsfelloff_ Ok so I have a hot take. I'm willing to discuss and yes it is slightly a homer take BUT My point The hype around Phee and even the push for her to be MVP (more so considered one of the very best) doesnt feel like a purely basketball take. My opinion If you've followed the WNBA for at least the 6 years Stewie and A’ja have been by far the two best players in the league. With Stewie starting to come out of her prime WNBA media have moved Phee into the convo to give A’ja a competitor at her position This is not to say she doesn't deserve the hype or recognition because she's an elite Hooper BUT to me, Phee’s game has always been this way. She plays her style at an elite level. She had a good season at Unrivaled but outside of an injured Stewie there wasn't another elite 4 What really drives my point home is the way talk discussed MVP Last season and unrivaled this year

Social media erupted after A’ja Wilson’s friend’s tweets quickly went viral. Michael McManus faced intense backlash from a large number of fans, who slammed him for his controversial remarks and accused him of unfairly downplaying Napheesa Collier’s greatness.

A fan said:

Krysta @Krysta____ You need psychological help- Phee is getting the attention recognition & “hype” as you put it because she is currently playing out of her mind & has since last season she is getting it because of her HARD WORK nothing more nothing LESS‼️‼️‼️- This whole ass thread is gross 🤢 to me, you pushing false hate filled nasty rhetoric & narratives really is indictment on your character as a human on this earth 🌍- genuinely I hope you seek help

Another fan said:

A fan commented:

Josh Egging @EggyTime Phee was the best offensive player on one of the best teams in the league last year (5th in scoring) AND she was the best defender in the league last year. This is a hater take if I've ever seen one

Another fan commented:

C1assic @1alvo_lad This is a terrible take. As a new wnba fan I didn’t even know who she was until last years finals. I went into that series a Stewie fan and after the series I realized that Phee is clearly that best player in the WNBA.

A fan wrote:

Ray @crashoutclark1 Your so dumb. Not only is Phee an amazing basketball player, which you can see from her stats or WATCHING a game, her team is also amazing. Like there’s not much more you can ask from a player.

Another fan wrote:

UKnowUThoughtIt @thought_know Um, no. Phee is a smooth criminal out there on the court. Her stats speak for themselves. Her "proximity to whiteness" is laughable- if it was about whiteness, why not just hype a white player more than Phee? You are reaching for there to be a problem when one doesn't exist.

A look at Napheesa Collier's jaw-dropping numbers this season

Napheesa Collier is playing the best basketball of her career and it’s no coincidence. The star forward has clearly entered her prime and her early-season numbers for the Minnesota Lynx are nothing short of spectacular. What makes her performance even more impressive is her dominance on both ends of the floor.

In just six games, Collier has tied the record for the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 150 points and 50 rebounds in a single season. She’s currently averaging an outstanding 26.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game, all while shooting an elite 51/45/93 split from the field, 3-point range and free-throw line.

Her breathtaking performances have been a driving force behind the Lynx’s perfect 7-0 start to the season. She has missed just one of the team's seven games so far and there’s little doubt that, barring an injury setback or a significant drop in form, Collier is well on track to capture the first MVP award of her career.

