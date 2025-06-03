"You need psychological help": Fans brutally destroy A'ja Wilson's friend over controversial statement undermining Napheesa Collier

Napheesa Collier has emerged as the clear frontrunner for this season’s MVP award, following a blazing start that has captivated basketball followers. She was also a strong contender last year, ultimately finishing as the runner-up to A’ja Wilson. Despite her consistently stellar performances in recent seasons, one WNBA fan seem to be downplaying the Lynx superstar’s accomplishments.
Michael McManus, a close friend of A’ja Wilson who goes by the handle "DELORIS NO SPACE FOR H8 JORDAN" on X (formerly Twitter), stirred controversy on Monday with a string of questionable takes about the four-time WNBA All-Star.
McManus suggested that the buzz surrounding Collier isn’t solely based on her on-court performance, implying that the media has elevated her into the MVP conversation simply to manufacture a new rival for Wilson following Breanna Stewart’s decline in the race.
McManus wrote:
Social media erupted after A’ja Wilson’s friend’s tweets quickly went viral. Michael McManus faced intense backlash from a large number of fans, who slammed him for his controversial remarks and accused him of unfairly downplaying Napheesa Collier’s greatness.
A look at Napheesa Collier's jaw-dropping numbers this season
Napheesa Collier is playing the best basketball of her career and it’s no coincidence. The star forward has clearly entered her prime and her early-season numbers for the Minnesota Lynx are nothing short of spectacular. What makes her performance even more impressive is her dominance on both ends of the floor.
In just six games, Collier has tied the record for the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 150 points and 50 rebounds in a single season. She’s currently averaging an outstanding 26.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game, all while shooting an elite 51/45/93 split from the field, 3-point range and free-throw line.
Her breathtaking performances have been a driving force behind the Lynx’s perfect 7-0 start to the season. She has missed just one of the team's seven games so far and there’s little doubt that, barring an injury setback or a significant drop in form, Collier is well on track to capture the first MVP award of her career.