"You need to see this one" - Paige Bueckers hypes Diana Taurasi’s new documentary with bold GOAT label

Phoenix Mercury legend Diana Taurasi’s storied WNBA journey caught the eye of Dallas rookie Paige Bueckers, who couldn’t hide her excitement. Titled "Taurasi," the Amazon Prime Video docuseries, released on Thursday.

The Wings guard shared the documentary poster on Instagram, captioning it briefly and calling the former WNBA star the GOAT.

"The 🐐, You need to see this one @dianataurasi," she wrote.

Paige Bueckers shows love to Diana Taurasi's new docuseries (Source: Instagram/Paige Bueckers)

The three-part docuseries, directed by Katie Bender Wynn, encapsulates Taurasi's journey to the top, with each episode revolving around a specific time of her life. According to multiple sources, the first episode is set to feature her early life in Chino, her three NCAA title wins at UConn and her being selected as the first pick of the 2003 draft.

In episode two, Taurasi’s overseas career and her relationship with wife Penny Taylor are explored. Episode three delves into her doping scandal in Turkey, highlights her time with the Phoenix Mercury, and covers her involvement in the 2024 Olympic team, including missing the gold-medal game.

Despite receiving praise from many, including Bueckers, the documentary nearly didn’t happen. Director Bender Wynn revealed that a text mix-up led both parties to believe they had been stood up by the other.

"The first time we both felt like we'd been stood up," Bender Wynn said . "It was funny, and we had a long chat on the phone. Straight away, it just felt very natural between us."

A mix-up between the director and Taurasi led to the two waiting for each other in separate locations, only for the Mercury legend to realize her message hadn’t reached Wynn.

Paige Bueckers once offered reserved high praise for Diana Taurasi while discussing her legacy

With both women sharing the same alma mater in UConn, Paige Bueckers and Dianna Taurasi have long admired each other. The duo have been linked and compared since Bueckers' collegiate days, and although unable to compete together in the WNBA, the rookie once offered high praise when discussing Taurasi's legacy with Phoenix Mercury reporter Aya Abdeen last month.

"Yeah, just she was a winner at all stages and on levels like the All-Time Winner against Olympians as well. So just her excellence that she carried out in court. She's unapologetically herself," Bueckers said. "Just in who she is as a person, I've always been able to reach out to her. She's very receptive to that."

Hayden Cilley @HaydenCilley Paige Bueckers had high praise for Diana Taurasi, when asked by @ayabdeen about her legacy. “She was a winner at all stages… her excellence that she carries on the court. She was unapologetically herself.”

After winning the NCAA championship earlier this year, Bueckers will be hopeful of achieving a similar level of success to Taurasi in the WNBA.

