"You're booty to booty type person" - Funny Marco hilariously attributes Angel Reese's tall frame for her bold personality

Comedian Funny Marco keeps drawing attention from fans for his comments about Angel Reese. After the pair chatted on this week's edition of Reese's podcast, Marco and Reese stayed in contact and the former went deeper into the conversations with the WNBA player.

In a video clip shared Saturday by the Instagram account "hollywoodunlocked," Marco explained Reese's height was a barrier for her to be 'submissive' with a partner.

"It's cause you tall as f**k, you don't know how to be submissive. So we can actually try to get you somebody..."

When Reese questioned if being 'submissive' meant being a soft girl, Marco said that she didn't fit the description with a fun analogy.

Trending

"That's not you. You're the type of--you wouldn't cuddle, you want just want back to back. I'm saying, you're a booty-to-booty type of person. Like you turn around and I turn around."

Reese had a short but direct response, saying she actually likes cuddling.

"I'm little spoon, he's big spoon, that's me."

This interaction came after Reese and Funny Marco talked about Reese's options to date. After Marco suggested sitcom actor Tyler James Williams, who previously acted on "Everybody Hates Chris" and is one of the stars of "Abbott Elementary," Reese rejected that option by mentioning that she was looking for a "nice," "wholesome" and "God-fearing" partner.

Marco then suggested 54-year-old gospel singer and choir director Kirk Franklin, but Reese wasn't receptive due to the age difference. The comedian even claimed that Reese was flirting with him, but the Chicago Sky star shot that notion down pretty quickly.

"I don't do short kings. Sorry."

Expand Tweet

Angel Reese explains why she's single

During their conversation, the forward explained why she isn't dating at this moment. Reese mentioned she's focused on getting better on as a person, as she doesn't want to enter a relationship unless she's fully invested in it.

“Why am I single? Just working on myself. … Everybody works on them themselves, but I'm not ready to give myself to someone else right now. I don't want to give half. If I'm in a relationship I'm going to give everything I have.”

Reese was previously linked with Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren, but that was never official. She's explained she's looking for a tall guy, preferably in the NBA, to start a new relationship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback