"You're free to come be big spoon" - Sonia Citron’s teammate asks her for a cuddle on Mystics private jet

The Washington Mystics are on a three-game road trip, with their next game against the Golden State Valkyries on Friday. On the flight from New York to San Francisco, Sonia Citron and her teammates kept things light with some playful social media banter.

Ad

Citron shared a photo of Shakira Austin on the aisle between two seats. She turned the cramped space into her version of in-flight comfort for the journey.

“goodnight @curlyhead_kira,” Citron wrote on her Instagram story.

Credits: Instagram (@soniacitron)

Austin joined in on the fun, reposting the story and added a lighthearted invitation for her teammate.

Ad

Trending

“And you’re free to come be big spoon when you’re ready,” Austin wrote.

Credits: Instagram (@curlyhead_kira)

The Mystics are on a rough patch, winning just three of their last 13 games and are on a five-game losing streak. It’s been a forgettable stretch, but there have been a few bright spots, which has keept their fans hopeful.

Ad

One of those has been Citron, who has elevated her game with averages of 15.8 points and 2.8 rebounds over that span.

Austin has also been producing consistently, putting up 14.6 ppg, including a 30-point game, and 5.2 rpg.

Sonia Citron enjoys matchup against Liberty despite 89-63 loss

The New York Liberty faced the Washington Mystics on Thursday without Sabrina Ionescu, Natasha Cloud, Jonquel Jones and Nyara Sabally. Despite being shorthanded, the Mystics couldn’t find their footing and lost 89-63.

Ad

However, for Sonia Citron, the night was extra special as it was her first time playing professionally in her home state of New York.

“Despite the loss, it was a really fun game, a very exciting atmosphere,” Citron said, via The Washington Post. “It's always special to play at home and to be able to play in front of my family and friends who helped me get in this position. It was special.”

Ad

Citron rewarded her loved ones with a dominant performance, scoring a game-high 18 points. She also chipped in three rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks.

The production stretched her scoring streak to 16 straight games with at least 10 points, improving her season average to 15.3 ppg.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More