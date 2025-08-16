"You're going to piss a lot of people off" - Cheryl Reeve explains decision to not play Diana Taurasi in Olympic farewell after documentary call-out

WNBA legend Diana Taurasi is the most decorated player in U.S. Olympic basketball history, with six gold medals. However, her final game with the team ended on a quiet note, as coach Cheryl Reeve left her unused during the 2024 Paris Olympics.On the In Case You Missed It podcast on Friday, Reeve addressed her decision to bench Taurasi in her Olympic farewell, responding to the legend’s criticism of the move in her documentary.&quot;We went into the game as we did with all other games. That you don't have a mindset of not playing someone,&quot; Reeve explained.&quot;It is the hardest coaching job there is in, whether it's Steve Kerr on the men's national team or whether Cheryl Reeve with the women's national team, you're going to piss a lot of people off.&quot;The Lynx coach explained her decision to omit Taurasi, adding that it was a decision made on the spur of the moment.&quot;I can honestly tell you that going into that game there was every intention of playing Diana Taurasi,&quot; she continued. &quot;In the middle of the third quarter, we were down ten. It's what you do as a coach to you go in survival mode.&quot;Taurasi's last appearance with the US national team was more symbolic. The guard started but played very few minutes, averaging 0.7 points, 0.7 assists and 1.0 rebound per game. She scored a single basket in three group-stage games and didn't feature in the gold medal win against France.Although her final appearance may be forgettable, Taurasi is the most decorated player in women's basketball history.Diana Taurasi offers her thoughts on being benched by Cheryl Reeve during the Paris OlympicsDiana Taurasi’s documentary has been a hit with fans and critics, as the Prime Video docuseries offers an in-depth look at her illustrious basketball career. The series covers different phases of her life, from her college days to her time playing overseas.However, it's her omission from the Paris Olympic Final against France that has garnered a lot of attention. Cheryl Reeve left out the legend during the game, and Taurasi expressed her shock over the decision in the documentary.&quot;I'm confused by what happened, I never got a, 'Hey, you're not going to play because we're going this direction.' Sounds good. I can live with that. Maybe it was just my time to get the raw end of the stick,&quot; she expressed.The Paris Olympics marked Diana Taurasi's final outing with Team USA; she played one last season with the Mercury the next year before retiring in February.