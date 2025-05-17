"You’re gonna go team up with Caitlin Clark next right?" - Fans react to Kevin Durant’s excitement over WNBA tip-off night

The WNBA is set to begin its 2025 campaign, and even two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant is excited for this season. The superstar forward went on X (formerly Twitter) to express his excitement regarding the women's professional league's return.

Durant also shared his well-wishes for the WNBA players to have a healthy season.

"I love that the @wnba is back. Wishing everyone a healthy season. Let’s go," Durant wrote.

Durant's post unavoidably attracted some trolls. Several people joked about him coming to the women's league to play, with one saying that he should form a superteam with Caitlin Clark.

"Yeah I’m sure you’re gonna go team up with Caitlin Clark next right?" one fan tweeted.

"Maybe you could win another ring there!" Another said.

"You looking to sign on one of the teams? Clearly people think you’d be a good fit there," one person said.

Meanwhile, other fans asked Durant to share some of his predictions for the 2025 season.

"CC for MVP?" one fan asked Durant.

"Who do you like in an early prediction?" another inquired.

"Finals prediction?" another asked.

The 2025 WNBA season kicked things off with a three-game slate on Friday. The Minnesota Lynx beat the Dallas Wings 99-84 and the Washington Mystics snuck away with a 94-90 victory over the Atlanta Dream.

The Golden State Valkyries also played their first-ever game in franchise history against the LA Sparks. The Valkyries lost their debut game 84-67.

The opening weekend festivities continue on Saturday with another three games featuring the Seattle Storm vs. Phoenix Mercury, Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty and the Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever.

Kevin Durant is supporting a bid for a new WNBA franchise

The WNBA appears to be expanding aggressively. The Golden State Valkyries, the 13th franchise in the league, is playing its inaugural season this year. Next season, the 14th and 15th franchises, based in Toronto, Canada and Portland, Oregon, are set to begin playing.

More franchises could be coming soon, and one of those could be based in Texas. According to an article by Jeff Zillgitt for USA Today, a group has submitted a bid for a franchise based in Austin.

Among the group that submitted this bid is NBA star Kevin Durant, who has some ties to Austin, having played his college career donning the Longhorns colors.

In his lone season in Texas 2006-27, Durant averaged 25.8 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks. Numbers that led to him being selected second overall in the 2007 NBA Draft behind Ohio State's Greg Oden.

