"You're not moving s**t": $89,000 Aces guard's trash talk goes viral after Alyssa Thomas tries shoving her

Alyssa Thomas notched a triple-double in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a sweep as the Phoenix Mercury fell 97-86 to the Las Vegas Aces, who completed their dominant championship run on Friday night.The Aces led by as many as 20 points in the victory, taking full control while the Mercury struggled without Satou Sabally. MVP A’ja Wilson once again led the charge for Las Vegas, but it was a total team effort, highlighted by backup guard Dana Evans, whose 10 points and fiery energy made a major impact off the bench.Late in the first quarter, Evans, a 2021 All-Rookie Team member on an $89,000 contract with the Aces, made her presence felt. After clapping in front of Thomas following a turnover, the two collided, but Evans stood her ground, appearing completely unfazed.“You’re not moving s**t,” Evans appeared to shout at Thomas.Acquired from the Chicago Sky, Evans has thrived in her first season with Las Vegas, averaging 6.6 points and 2.2 assists per game in the regular season as a key reserve. In the Finals, her production jumped to 10.5 ppg and 2.8 apg, proving her ability to rise to the moment.A’ja Wilson captured Finals MVP honors after closing out the series with 31 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, averaging 28.5 ppg, 11.8 rpg and 4.0 apg across the Finals. Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray each contributed 18 points, while Jewell Loyd and Dana Evans added 12 and 10, respectively.A’ja Wilson dubs Dana Evans as Aces’ batteryWhile A’ja Wilson shouldered much of the scoring load, she credited Dana Evans as the Aces’ emotional spark. The four-time MVP said Evans’ relentless energy fuels the team and keeps them in rhythm.“Dana is our battery,” Wilson said after Game 1. “She makes us play at a different pace. I told her we go as she goes, and that’s a quick pace. But we are going to try to follow her because we know she’s very hard to stop.”In that opening game, Evans erupted for 21 points and four steals in 26 minutes, one of her six double-digit scoring outings during the postseason, repaying the trust coach Becky Hammon placed in her throughout the championship run.