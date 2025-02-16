"You're salty" - A'ja Wilson teases Aces' $504,900 guard for trying to shrug off losing $20,000 in Hennessy Arena 2x2 showcase

A'ja Wilson added host to her resume after the success of the Hennessy Arena 2x2 Showcase at the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco on Saturday. Wilson hosted the event that featured Las Vegas Aces teammates Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray facing Dallas Wings duo DiJonai Carrington and Arike Ogunbowale.

Wilson not only hosted the event and the game but also served as a commentator. She was hyping up both teams, especially her Aces teammates Young and Gray, wearing black and gray jerseys.

They were up for the majority of the game before Carrington and Ogunbawale came back to win it 15-12. Wilson interviewed Young and Gray after the game, hilariously calling out Young, who signed a two-year, $504,900 extension before the start of last season.

Here's the hilarious exchange:

"How's it feel to not have $20,000 leaving San Francisco?" Wilson asked.

"Well, it's $10,000 a piece, so you know. They're trying to gas me," Young responded.

"You're salty," Wilson replied.

The two teams continued trash-talking even after the game, with A'ja Wilson joining in the fun by calling her Las Vegas Aces teammates "brokies." It was a hilarious interaction of the WNBA stars ahead of the 2025 NBA All-Star Saturday Night festivities.

Karrueche Tran, entrepreneur Jordyn Woods, singer Victoria Monét, former NBA players Quentin Richardson and Jason Terry, and ESPN's Kendra and Malika Andrews were in attendance for the Hennessy Arena 2x2 Showcase.

As for NBA All-Star Saturday Night, Team Cavaliers took home the Skills Challenge win, while Tyler Herro became the fifth Miami Heat player to win the 3-Point Shootout. Mac McClung made history by winning his third-straight Slam Dunk Contest in the final event of the night.

A'ja Wilson having an incredible offseason

A'ja Wilson having an incredible offseason (Credits: GETTY)

A'ja Wilson had a great 2024, winning her third WNBA MVP Award and establishing herself as the best player in the world. Wilson also won her second Olympic gold medal with Team USA though the Las Vegas Aces came up short in its goal of winning a three-peat.

Nevertheless, Wilson continued her good fortunes in the offseason. She might not have signed overseas or joined Unrivaled, but she took the time to get a lot of rest from basketball. She received the honor of getting her jersey retired by the University of South Carolina earlier this month.

Nike also announced the release of her signature shoe called, The A’One. It will be available for purchase starting in May 2025.

