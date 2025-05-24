"You’re stuck with me now sadly": Cameron Brink’s brother sends message as wishes pours in after major career announcement

LA Sparks star Cameron Brink's brother, CY Brink, sent messages to his loved ones as wishes poured in after his major career announcement. The 25-year-old committed to the University of Southern California and was shown love during his announcement video. His sister, mom, and other family members were sending congratulatory messages for his latest achievement.
In a clip posted to his Instagram on Friday, Brink announced his decision to join the Trojans.
" 🚨🚨🚨COMMITTED ✌🏻🚨🚨🚨PLEASE RESPECT MY DECISION#letswork#c2g@uscmarshall," CY Brink captioned the post.
The clip showed Brink opening up about his decision, as he compiled a commitment video.
"Hello, I am 25 years old, and yes, I am doing a commitment video. The American people have spoken, and they have said grad school ... With that said I am taking my talents to Popovich Hall of the Marshall school of Business at the University of Southern California," he announced.
This video garnered plenty of love from his loved ones, including his mother and his sister.
"LFG❤️❤️❤️," Cameron Brink wrote.
"Fight on Cy!!! Proud of ya!! ❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍 expressed his mom Michelle Bain-Brink.
CY was seen responding to both of them, as he liked his mom's comment and responded to his sister with a short message.
"@cameronbrink22 you are stuck with me now sadly," he wrote
The Curry family also sent love to Cy Brink as Seth Curry's wife, Callie, commented on the post.
"Congrats cy!!" she wrote.
Cameron Brink's fiancé, Ben Felter, was among the comments as well, as he dropped a two-word comment:
"Let's goooooooo," he wrote.
Cy responded to the well-wishes from Curry and Felter by liking their comments. He will be joining his sister, Cameron Birnk, in California as she currently plays for the LA Sparks in the WNBA.
Cameron Brink and three other LA Sparks teammates feature on the cover of a coveted magazine
LA Sparks star Cameron Brink was seen on the cover of Slam Magazine alongside teammates Kelsey Plum, Rickea Jackson and Dearica Hamby. The quartet was the face of the May issue of the coveted magazine as they posed for pictures in this season's LA Sparks jersey.
ESPN Radio 1090 host Arash Markazi shared an image of the cover on X on Friday, as he captioned the post with a short note.
"Cameron Brink, Kelsey Plum, Dearica Hamby and Rickea Jackson from Los Angeles Sparks are on the cover of SLAM magazine," Markazi captioned the tweet.
The Sparks have lost three of their first four games this season and are currently No. 10 in the WNBA standings. However, Brink has not started yet this season and is set for a return in June.