"You're stunning": Aliyah Boston, DiJonai Carrington & more show love as Arike Ogunbowale's fiancee glows in latest IG dump

Arike Ogunbowale's fiancée, Lana Ronay, shared an Instagram post on Sunday featuring various snaps of her day-to-day from the previous month, including some with the Dallas Wings star.

Ad

The post drew love from various WNBA stars, including Aliyah Boston, DiJonai Carrington and more.

"You’re stunning😍😍," Boston commented.

"Youuuu>>>😍😍😍😍😍🔥🔥," Carrington wrote.

WNBA stars react to Lana Ronay's IG post (Image: @_lalaronay IG)

"aprils attachments 🌸" Ronay captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Lana Ronay is a former U.S. Army soldier and currently a social media influencer, boasting over 472k followers on Instagram. She posts beauty, lifestyle and fitness content.

Arike Ogunbowale proposed to Ronay in May 2024 and announced the news on Instagram with a video of the proposal. While the couple kept their relationship private, they have often featured on each other's social media handles since their engagement.

Arike Ogunbowale's gives candid take on playing with Paige Bueckers

In a training camp interview last week, Arike Ogunbowale was asked about her connection with her new teammate and first overall pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft, Paige Bueckers.

Ad

The Wings veteran spoke warmly about her growing friendship and mutual respect with the star rookie.

“It’s been two good days; we’ve been playing well together," Ogunbowale said. "I think there’s been a lot of good combinations, her and myself, her and other people, me and other people. So it’s been good.”

Bueckers had shared excitement about teaming up with Ogunbowale during the UConn Star's introductory press conference last month.

Ad

"I'm excited. She's electric," Bueckers said. "She can score at all three levels. ... obviously a bucket-getter, so looking to assist her a lot, space the floor, get her open looks, play off each other."

The Dallas Wings finished second-to-last in the previous season with a 9-31 record, their worst record since 2011. Arike Ogunbowale and Paige Bueckers' combination is expected to spark new life as the Wings look to turn over a new leaf.

Ad

Ogunbowale and Bueckers gave a glimpse of their games on Friday when the Wings faced the Las Vegas Aces for a preseason matchup. The Wings lost 112-78 to the Aces, with Ogunbowale recording five points, two rebounds and three assists, while Bueckers tallied 10 points, four rebounds and an assist.

The Wings will play another preseason game on Saturday before kicking off their 2025 WNBA campaign against the Minnesota Lynx on May 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mathews Kannanthara Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.



As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.



Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer. Know More