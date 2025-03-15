"You can't really judge" - Laces' Kate Martin gets candid about sharing Unrivaled locker room with WNBA rivals

The Laces BC will be playing for the first-ever Unrivaled playoffs after finishing as the third seed with a 7-7 record in the regular season. The Laces have been one of the most solid squads in the league, with a wide roster consisting of 10 players from different WNBA teams.

The diversity in their roster has been lauded by Laces guard Kate Martin, who got candid about the locker room feels inside the team. Talking to Bleacher Report, Martin said that the Laces have a strong bond with the players as they show their true selves outside of the court whenever they are in outside competition.

“I can definitely say there’s a lot of collaboration on Tiktok dances in the weight room and things like that, but more than anything it’s just cool to get to know the other players on the court,” Martin said.

Martin pointed out that the players’ true side has been on full display whenever they are out of the court, helping them bond with each other more.

“You can see them as competitors but you can’t really judge. Everybody is by their competitive spirit. So being able just to know people that you might not be able to be teammates with, but you have known, and people who I have looked up to for a long time, that’s one of the coolest things,” she said.

Martin has played six games for the Laces this season, averaging 7.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. However, she has played only 11 minutes per game when on the court. She has been nursing an undisclosed injury this season.

After playing for the Las Vegas Aces in her rookie season last year, Martin is set to play for the newly formed expansion team Golden State Valkyries in the 2025 WNBA season. In her rookie year, Martin averaged 2.6 points, and 1.6 rebounds per game for the Aces, whose squad won back-to-back titles before she was drafted by the team.

Kate Martin shows gratitude for the WNBA's opportunity as she joins the Valkyries

Kate Martin expressed her gratitude to the Las Vegas Aces for giving her the opportunity to play in the WNBA as she was drafted by the Valkyries via an expansion draft during the offseason.

Taking to ESPN, Martin said that an opportunity is all that it takes to prove herself in the league.

"This league is all about opportunity and you just need one shot. I'm very thankful for the Aces and everything I got to learn there, but I'm excited for this new team and to build something from the ground up,” she said.

Martin was drafted as the 18th pick in the second round of the 2024 WNBA draft, following an impressive career in Iowa.

