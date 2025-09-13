"You really think you're a lightskin" - DiJonai Carrington rolls in laughter at Paige Bueckers tunnel fit dump

Former Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington couldn’t contain her laughter while reacting to Paige Bueckers’ latest Instagram post. Bueckers wrapped up her stellar rookie season in a win against the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday. She appeared in 36 games for Dallas, averaging 19.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.On Friday, Bueckers shared multiple pictures on Instagram showcasing her many tunnel fits throughout the season. She captioned the post:“Peace out tunnel fits 🚶‍♀️✌️.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral teammates, including DiJonai Carrington, reacted to Bueckers’ post. While most complimented her, Carrington poked fun at the Wings star with a playful comment.“You really think you're a lightskin 😂😂😂 plssssss,” Carrington wrote.DiJonai Carrington’s comment under Bueckers’ Instagram postCarrington endured a difficult campaign as she struggled with injuries throughout the season and was also traded halfway through. She played 31 games for the Wings and the Minnesota Lynx, averaging 9.8 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.Being traded ultimately worked out for her as she is set to return to the playoffs with Napheesa Collier and Co. Meanwhile, Bueckers and the Wings are headed to the draft lottery after finishing their season with the worst record in the league (10-34).Dallas Wings or Minnesota Lynx? Who won the DiJonai Carrington tradeThe Wings traded DiJonai Carrington to the Minnesota Lynx on August 3. In exchange, the team received veteran guard Karlie Samuelson and forward Diamond Miller and a 2027 second-round draft pick. Carrington was named the 2024 Most Improved Player and also earned an All-Defensive First Team selection.She was only with the Wings for 20 games and never quite reached the level she had become known for after her last season with the Connecticut Sun. Whereas her shooting splits and defensive contributions improved while playing in Minnesota.Meanwhile, the Wings have already waived Karlie Samuelson, while Diamond Miller made 15 appearances for the team, averaging 3.9 points. Unless Dallas can get a promising talent with the Lynx's 2027 draft pick, Minnesota largely seems to be the winner in this trade.But it could easily go the other way if Carrington's injury issues persist and she is unable to stay healthy. Carrington and Co. will face the Golden State Valkyries in the first round of the 2025 WNBA playoffs.