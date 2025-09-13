  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • DiJonai Carrington
  • "You really think you're a lightskin" - DiJonai Carrington rolls in laughter at Paige Bueckers tunnel fit dump

"You really think you're a lightskin" - DiJonai Carrington rolls in laughter at Paige Bueckers tunnel fit dump

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 13, 2025 11:14 GMT
DiJonai Carrington rolls in laughter at Paige Bueckers tunnel fit dump
DiJonai Carrington rolls in laughter at Paige Bueckers tunnel fit dump (Credits: Getty and IG/@paigebueckers)

Former Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington couldn’t contain her laughter while reacting to Paige Bueckers’ latest Instagram post. Bueckers wrapped up her stellar rookie season in a win against the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday. She appeared in 36 games for Dallas, averaging 19.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

Ad

On Friday, Bueckers shared multiple pictures on Instagram showcasing her many tunnel fits throughout the season. She captioned the post:

“Peace out tunnel fits 🚶‍♀️✌️.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Several teammates, including DiJonai Carrington, reacted to Bueckers’ post. While most complimented her, Carrington poked fun at the Wings star with a playful comment.

“You really think you're a lightskin 😂😂😂 plssssss,” Carrington wrote.
DiJonai Carrington&rsquo;s comment under Bueckers&rsquo; Instagram post
DiJonai Carrington’s comment under Bueckers’ Instagram post

Carrington endured a difficult campaign as she struggled with injuries throughout the season and was also traded halfway through. She played 31 games for the Wings and the Minnesota Lynx, averaging 9.8 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Ad

Being traded ultimately worked out for her as she is set to return to the playoffs with Napheesa Collier and Co. Meanwhile, Bueckers and the Wings are headed to the draft lottery after finishing their season with the worst record in the league (10-34).

Dallas Wings or Minnesota Lynx? Who won the DiJonai Carrington trade

The Wings traded DiJonai Carrington to the Minnesota Lynx on August 3. In exchange, the team received veteran guard Karlie Samuelson and forward Diamond Miller and a 2027 second-round draft pick. Carrington was named the 2024 Most Improved Player and also earned an All-Defensive First Team selection.

Ad

She was only with the Wings for 20 games and never quite reached the level she had become known for after her last season with the Connecticut Sun. Whereas her shooting splits and defensive contributions improved while playing in Minnesota.

Meanwhile, the Wings have already waived Karlie Samuelson, while Diamond Miller made 15 appearances for the team, averaging 3.9 points. Unless Dallas can get a promising talent with the Lynx's 2027 draft pick, Minnesota largely seems to be the winner in this trade.

But it could easily go the other way if Carrington's injury issues persist and she is unable to stay healthy. Carrington and Co. will face the Golden State Valkyries in the first round of the 2025 WNBA playoffs.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sameer Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications