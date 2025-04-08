"You have to red-shirt a year" - DiJonai Carrington floats bold fix to reform NCAA transfer protocol

Dallas Wings star DiJonai Carrington shared her proposal for reforming the existing NCAA transfer protocol. On Monday, Carrington tweeted that the NCAA should institute a "one-time transfer rule," referencing the regulations followed during her collegiate playing years from 2016 to 2021.

She suggests that after that one "freebie," players would then have to sit out a year before being able to transfer again.

"I think there should be a one-time transfer rule… You get one freebie, after that you have to red-shirt a year. We used to have to graduate or sit out a year on the first one… what yall think??," Carrington wrote.

The NCAA changed its legislation in April 2024 to allow transferring student-athletes to play immediately at their new school, considering they met specific academic requirements. The ruling disregards whether they have previously switched schools and does not limit the number of times players can transfer.

Before these changes, athletes transferring for the second time needed to secure a waiver from the NCAA to play immediately for their new school. Without the waiver, the player should red-shirt or sit out one year before being eligible to play.

DiJonai Carrington played with the Stanford Cardinal for four years, garnering several awards. In 2020, she graduated and transferred to Baylor University to play for the Bears for one season.

The Connecticut Sun selected her as the 20th pick of the 2021 WNBA draft.

DiJonai Carrington comments on earnings disparity between NCAA and WNBA stars

DiJonai Carrington also shared her thoughts on the conversations surrounding the earnings disparity in the WNBA salaries and the name, image and likeness (NIL) deals in college.

On April 1, Carrington targeted the notion that college players will earn more through NIL deals, forcing players to max out their college eligibility. She said that while WNBA salaries have been modest, athletes could still earn the same amount professionally through endorsements.

"This $$$ narrative with the W vs. NCAA is sooooooo tired. YES(!!!) we should (and WILL) get paid much higher salaries BUT you can still make that same $$, it’s just no longer called NIL money … it’s called endorsements. Sent with love," Carrington tweeted.

After playing for the Connecticut Sun for four seasons, DiJonai Carrington was shipped to the Dallas Wings on Feb. 2.

The 2024 WNBA Most Improved Player could potentially be teammates with collegiate star Paige Bueckers in Dallas as the Wings hold the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft.

