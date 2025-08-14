  • home icon
"You don't remember me off the court": Paige Bueckers in disbelief on girlfriend Azzi Fudd's take on their initial chemistry

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Aug 14, 2025 14:07 GMT
"You don't remember me off the court": Paige Bueckers in disbelief on girlfriend Azzi Fudd's take on their initial chemistry

Fans have adored Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd's relationship since the Dallas Wings star confirmed they were dating during the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend. Bueckers appeared on an episode of WAG Talk to answer questions about Fudd, making their relationship official.

The former teammates linked up on Instagram's "Close Friends Only" podcast, discussing their chemistry and other topics, in an episode released on Thursday.

The conversation began with Bueckers and Fudd recalling the start of their friendship during their stint with USA Basketball's Youth teams. Their first time playing together was in 2017 at the FIBA Americas Under-16 Championship in Argentina.

Fudd believed they clicked on the court then, but didn't remember talking to Bueckers off the court. Later, Fudd mentioned their plane ride back to Minnesota was when she realized her personality clicked with Bueckers.

The Wings star agreed about their on-court dynamic but was in disbelief that Fudd didn't remember the off-court interactions.

"We just, we had this on-court chemistry, and you don't remember me off the court, which is like? (gestures)." (0:16)

After their initial experience together, they played again for Team USA in 2019 before becoming teammates on UConn in 2021. Paige Bueckers made her college debut in 2020, and Azzi Fudd followed a year later.

Paige Bueckers nailed her WAG Talk questions on girlfriend Azzi Fudd

Paige Bueckers probably knows Azzi Fudd better than anyone else. She seemingly proved that during her WAG Talk episode during the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend. Bueckers answered several questions on a segment called "How well do you know your D1 girlfriend," almost getting everything correct except the team that drafted Fudd's mom, Katie, in the WNBA.

The couple continues to win hearts with their gestures for each other. Most recently, Azzi Fudd impressed everyone with her outfit during Paige Bueckers' game against the New York Liberty on July 28.

Fudd wore a T-shirt that said, "I ❤️ PB," with the Dallas Wings star's jersey number #5 engraved on the heart symbol.

Fudd is entering the final season of her college career. She passed on the opportunity to be in the same draft as Bueckers this year, citing her need to reach her full potential as a college player first. With the Wings posting the second-worst record, they could have a shot at a top-three pick in the draft and a chance to reunite Bueckers and Fudd, a projected top-three prospect.

