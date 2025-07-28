  • home icon
  "You run off the court mid play cause of a hair malfunction": Fans in frenzy as Kahleah Copper loses her wig in live play vs Mystics

"You run off the court mid play cause of a hair malfunction": Fans in frenzy as Kahleah Copper loses her wig in live play vs Mystics

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jul 28, 2025 06:25 GMT
WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Washington Mystics - Source: Imagn
WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Washington Mystics - Source: Imagn

Phoenix Mercury star Kahleah Copper grabbed the limelight on Sunday for the wrong reason. Late in the third quarter of their game against the Washington Mystics, the shooting guard tried to curl off a screen to receive the ball behind the 3-point line. Kathryn Westbeld gave Copper a chance to get free before Mystics guard Jade Melbourne pulled Copper’s hair.

The pull tore Copper's wig off her head, forcing the 2021 WNBA Finals MVP to scramble and pick up her artifical hair. She quickly rushed into the tunnel leading to the Mercury locker room.

Fans promptly reacted to the viral scene:

One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

"Kahleah copper was like"
Another fan reacted:

"LMAOO not the wig timeout for Kahleah Copper"
Phoenix Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts had to call a timeout after Kahleah Copper left the floor to fix her wig. The move caused Washington Mystics fans to boo and whistle at Copper and the visiting team. Lexi Held came in for the former Chicago Sky star once play resumed.

Copper did not return until midway through the fourth quarter. Following a Mercury timeout, she came in to relieve Kitija Laksa. Copper had a lackluster showing in the period. She went 0-for-2 with one foul and one turnover. Tibbets took her out for good with 2:28 remaining in the game.

Fans could not help but react to the hair-pulling incident that resulted in Copper losing her wig. Many could still remember that roughly 10 days ago, the Mercury star engaged her fans with a tweet:

Phoenix Mercury end three-game losing slump despite rough night from Kahleah Copper

Kahleah Copper did not have her shooting touch on Sunday against the Washington Mystics. She scored six points behind 2-for-8 shooting, including 0-for-3 from behind the arc. Copper contributed three rebounds, three assists and two steals but committed three turnovers.

With Copper struggling, Alyssa Thomas picked up the slack. The All-Star forward put on a two-way masterclass to lead the Mercury to an 88-72 win. Thomas finished the game with 27 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and one block. Satou Sabally and Monique Akoa Mani contributed 28 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals combined.

On a night Copper suffered a hair malfunction, her Mercury teammates picked her up with impressive two-way performances.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
