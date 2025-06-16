  • home icon
  • "You have your Steph Curry now": Valkyries fans hyped as Kaitlyn Chen re-signs with Kate Martin's team

"You have your Steph Curry now": Valkyries fans hyped as Kaitlyn Chen re-signs with Kate Martin's team

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Jun 16, 2025 19:42 GMT
Los Angeles Sparks v Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty
Valkyries fans hyped as Kaitlyn Chen re-signs - Source: Getty

The Golden State Valkyries signed Kaitlyn Chen after picking her 30th in the 2025 WNBA draft, bolstering their roster in the middle of their first-ever season. Chen is expected to suit up for the team in their next game against the Dallas Wings, bannered by Paige Bueckers, who was picked first in the draft.

Chen is seen as a boost to their backcourt rotation following the temporary departures of guards Janelle Salaün and Julie Vanloo due to a European league commitment.

As the guard returns to the WNBA, Valkyries fans are excited to see her on the professional stage. Some Valkyries believed she could be the team’s Steph Curry.

Other fans commended the Valkyries for the signing, saying that Chen represents most of the people in the area.

Chen played in two preseason games for the Valkyries before being cut by the team. She then played in the 3x3 Basketball Association.

Similar to Curry, Chen played at Princeton during college for three years before teaming up with Paige Bueckers at the University of Connecticut for her senior year. At UConn, she had a down season, averaging only 6.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

With the Valkyries, she joins a team led by Kayla Thornton, Veronica Burton, and Kate Martin. The team is currently sixth in the standings with a 5-5 win-loss record.

Mercury star Satou Sabally keeps belief in Kaitlyn Chen

Many WNBA fans raised eyebrows when the Kalkyries waived Kaitlyn Chen early in the season. However, she got a believer in Phoenix Mercury star Satou Sabally.

Sabally responded to a TikTok last month, expressing her belief that Chen would eventually get her chance in the WNBA.

"Girl, she got a chance. That's more than others get. And to promote her, and share her culture is amazing. She was introduced to the fanbase. She got waived bc she wasn't good enough yet," she said.

Sabally's comments came as Chen moved to a 3x3 league to continue her career after college. Now, Chen returns to the Valkyries to prove her worth with the expansion club.

If she plays impactful minutes for Golden State, she is expected to be one of the franchise's cornerstones moving forward.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
