"You suck": Kate Martin's competitive spirit shines as she trolls mom in wholesome basketball showdown

Kate Martin let her competitive spirit shine while battling it out on the court with her mother. On Friday, the Valkyries star shared a video on her Instagram handle where she can be seen playing 'Horse' basketball with her mother.

The video was a promotional video for the Ford Maverick pickup truck. Martin accompanied the post with a playful caption.

"Mom really thought she could beat me at my own game😭."

At the video's start, Kate Martin asks her mother, Jill Martin, for a game of Horse and she replies with a cocky response.

"I'll kick your b**t," Jill said.

After that conversation, the mother-daughter duo set out to play on the court. But before that, Kate Martin uses the Ford Maverick truck to inflate the basketball, giving the vehicle a shoutout in the process. Jill takes the first shot and misses, after which Martin tries to replicate her mother's attempt. She does it to perfection, as she misses her shot as well.

After witnessing her daughter's failed attempt, Jill Martin laughs at the Valkyries star, who chuckles and responds:

"You suck."

The video ends without revealing the outcome of the game. In the end, Martin remarked that it would be embarrassing for her if she lost to her mother.

Kate Martin sheds light on Caitlin Clark's injury troubles

The Indiana Fever fans received bad news on Monday as the team announced that Caitlin Clark suffered a quad strain and will be on the bench for at least two weeks. This will be the first time that the 2024 Rookie of the Year will miss a game since her high-school days.

On Tuesday, Kate Martin spoke with Mirror U.S. Sports ahead of her matchup against the NY Liberty. In her brief interview, the Valkyries star expressed her thoughts on Clark's injury and how the Fever star would react to being sidelined.

"You never want to see anybody get injured, and it just kills me,” Martin said. “I know how much of a go-getter she is, so anything like this is going to stink. I know she just wants to be out there with her team, and she just wants to be playing all the time. So hopefully she can rest up and heal up soon."

Kate Martin and Caitlin Clark are close friends, and their friendship dates back to their days on the Iowa Hawkeyes. The duo was pivotal for the Hawkeyes' back-to-back championship game appearances in 2023 and 2024.

