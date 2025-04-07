"You are for sure on mine": Sheryl Swoopes touched by Diana Taurasi’s major Mount Rushmore claim

WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes was touched by Diana Taurasi nod to her geatness during a conversation with Sue Bird. Bird and Taurasi sat down to answer some questions during March Madness. In a video posted by Capital One, Taurasi revealed her WNBA Mount Rushmore and included Swoopes.

Ad

Swoopes took to Instagram and wrote a heartfelt note to Taurasi in response to her major nod:

“@dianataurasi much love and respect! You are for sure on mine! ♥️” Wrote Swoopes.

Ad

Trending

Check out the reaction below:

Sheryl Swoopes' reaction to Diana Taurasi's Mount Rushmore claim

Others on Taurasi’s list include Cheryl Miller, Breanna Stewart and Chamique Holdsclaw. Sue Bird named her own Mount Rushmore and included Diana Taurasi, Miller, Holdsclaw and Stewart.

Ad

Swoopes spent 11 seasons in the WNBA, making 321 career appearances. She went on to win four WNBA Championships, three MVP awards and finished her career with averages of 15.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

Taurasi was being modest by leaving herself off the WNBA’s Mount Rushmore. She is widely regarded as the league’s greatest player. Taurasi spent 20 seasons with the Phoenix Mercury, playing 565 games for them. She also led the team to three WNBA championships and won two Finals MVPs in the process.

Ad

Taurasi made 14 All-WNBA appearances and finished her career with averages of 18.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. She is also the WNBA’s All-Time leader in points.

“She was in the gym working”: Sheryl Swoopes gives rare compliment to Indiana Fever star

Expand Tweet

Ad

WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes has caught a lot of flak on social media for her comments on Caitlin Clark. Swoopes has repeatedly gone on air criticizing Clark and downplaying her impact in the league.

But on March 30, Swoopes changed her stance on the 23-year-old, giving her a rare compliment during a conversation with ESPN:

“How much stronger Caitlin got in the offseason, you know she was in the gym working on her game," Swoopes stated. "This Indiana Fever team, they have put the pieces together in this offseason, and I'm excited to see what they're going to do."

The Indiana Fever and Clark have made the right moves this offseason. Even Sheryl Swoopes, who has been one of Clark's most vocal critics, is excited to see what they have in store next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More