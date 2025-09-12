"You twisted Angel Reese's words" - Fans react as WNBA snubs major insider out of voting for league awards

WNBA fans have mixed reactions to league insider Annie Costabile not being chosen as part of the panel that will select several of the regular-season awards.On Friday, Costabile said on X that while she wasn't part of the WNBA's panel of voters, she was chosen in the AP voting. Costabile shared her ballot for the AP voting, which is done by a 14-member national media panel that votes weekly on the power poll.&quot;Devastated the WNBA decided I wasn't voter material this year 💔 HOWEVER, my voice was heard in AP voting.&quot;Fans reacted to Costabile's tweet, with many agreeing with the league's decision to exclude her. One fan mentioned a previous piece about Chicago Sky star Angel Reese, alleging that Costabile sided with the team. The insider wrote on Sept. 3 that the franchise was &quot;unhappy&quot; with Reese's controversial comments. Costabile added that the two-time All-Star has an &quot;uncertain future&quot; with Chicago.&quot;You spent all offseason defending easily the worst GM in the W and all his moves that produced a 10 win team despite trading all their draft assets away. Then you twisted Reese's words to defend the most embarrassing franchise in US pro sports,&quot; one fan tweeted.Science ftw @Science_FTW_LINK@AnnieCostabile You spent all offseason defending easily the worst GM in the W and all his moves that produced a 10 win team despite trading all their draft assets away. Then you twisted Reese's words to defend the most embarrassing franchise in US pro sports.. @qUacksTI11LINK@AnnieCostabile great call by the league lmfaoOthers criticized Costabile's picks.Xtina @Xtina09631742LINK@AnnieCostabile Sorry, but I’m honestly glad, cause your picks for the 1st and 2nd team were pretty questionable.Iyke Larry @HillikeLINK@AnnieCostabile You just showed them the reason why you are not a voter material. Alanna for DPOY? 🤦🤦🤦Meanwhile, there are some who praised Costabile's credibility as a WNBA journalist.Germa D’Amour @germaine_damourLINK@AnnieCostabile Wow , you’re one of the few reporters who stays unbiased and doesn’t let the noise cloud your judgement.Clive Samuels @RiizzzieLINK@AnnieCostabile Consider them not keeping you a voter as a badge of honor. It means you are not treating your job like a fan and they don't like that.Before working for Front Office Sports, Costabile was part of the Chicago Sun-Times, where she primarily covered the Sky.WNBA releases announcement schedule for its regular-season awardsThe WNBA will release the winners of the 2025 regular-season awards throughout the playoffs, which starts on Sunday.According to a press release on Friday, the league has 13 end-of-season awards. Ten of these awards will be voted on by a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters chosen by the WNBA. The announcement for the Rookie of the Year is yet to be determined.The WNBA Most Improved Player will be the first to be announced on Monday. It will be followed by the Coach of the Year on Wednesday and the Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday. On Friday, the five finalists for MVP will be revealed, while the Sixth Player of the Year will be named Saturday.Here is the schedule for the other awards:Sept. 21: MVPSept. 22: Kim Perrot Sportsmanship AwardSept. 23: Basketball Executive of the YearSept. 29: All-Rookie TeamOct. 1: All-Defensive First and Second TeamsOct. 2: Business Executive Leadership AwardOct. 7: All-WNBA First and Second Teams