"Your day will come again": Fans lift up Paige Bueckers as Wings rookie becomes inconsolable after crushing defeat

After a crushing defeat on Friday, Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers was seemingly inconsolable. The Minnesota native took part in her team's half-court shot competition during practice and was seen distraught when missing the basket. Her grief-stricken response earned the reaction of fans, who tried to lift her spirits.

Reporter Melissa Triebwasser shared a video of the Dallas Wings practice on X (formerly Twitter), as they took part in a half-court shot competition. In the clip, Bueckers was seen sulking in a corner after missing her shot.

"Paige Bueckers, completely inconsolable after getting knocked out of the halfcourt shot competition 😂," Triebwasser wrote.

Fans gathered in the comments section of the tweet as they looked to lift Paige Bueckers with positive affirmations.

"Hah! Your day will come again, Paige," wrote a fan.

"She's fitting in quite nicely 😂," expressed another.

"Stay strong," wrote a third.

"Nonchalant final boss in true form," commented a fourth.

Bueckers' reaction earned the empathy of many. However, one fan was not pleased with the Wings's practice facility and urged the WNBA teams to improve their infrastructure.

"Going from practicing at UConn's facilities to practicing at SMU's facilities as a pro is quite the downgrade. I hope all WNBA teams get their own facilities soon! These are the best players in the world. They need to be treated as such," he wrote.

Melissa Triebwasser was seen responding to this tweet with an update, claiming that the Dallas Wings were building a new training facility.

"The Wings are opening a state-of-the-art facility ahead of next season," she revealed.

Paige Bueckers is winless in her WNBA career. The Wings have lost all three opening games this season and will aim to change this in their next match against the Atlanta Dream in Georgia.

Paige Bueckers becomes the fastest starter to register 40+ points as she records her first WNBA double-double

Despite a busy summer of incomings, the Dallas Wings have not started the season well, losing all three opening games. Although not at their best, rookie Paige Bueckers has been their guiding light, as she continues to impress in her debut season.

Registering her first double-double in the league during her team's loss to the Lynx, Bueckers became the fastest starter to register 40 points and 20 assists. Finishing the game with 12 points and 10 assists, the young star has quickly settled into her new team.

With a quick start to her WNBA career, Bueckers hopes to translate these individual performances into a win as she looks for her first win.

