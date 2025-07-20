"Your league makes no f*cking revenue at all": Adin Ross namedrops Caitlin Clark as he brutally disses WNBA players for shirt choice

ESPN’s Kendra Andrews reported on Friday that 40 WNBA players, including Caitlin Clark, met with the league to start the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) negotiations. Despite record participation, the union released a statement that the league failed “to address” the issues the WNBPA brought up. The stalemate led players to appear for Saturday’s All-Star game with a message.Players wore shirts with “Pay Us What You Owe Us” printed on them, prompting Kick streaming sensation Adin Ross to react:“Are they saying that they’re getting underpaid? Here’s my take. Unless you’re Caitlin Clark, you shouldn’t ever be able to put on a shirt that says ‘Pay Us What You Owe Us.’ … Guys, let’s be real here. Your league makes no f**king revenue at all. It’s probably a write-off for the NBA.”Adin Ross was on point with his comments. The WNBA has been losing money since it started in 1996. Last year, when the league experienced record highs in tickets and attendance because of Caitlin Clark, the result remained the same. According to multiple reports, the league was projected to lose $40 million in 2024.The 11-year, $2.2 billion deal signed by the WNBA last year will take effect in 2026, a project that will increase revenue. Until then, league insiders claim losses will continue.Clark has been the difference maker. When she plays, tickets and attendance pick up. Some opposing teams have moved their venues to bigger arenas to accommodate fans’ demands to watch the Indiana Fever star play. When Clark is out with an injury, the tickets and attendance drop.Adin Ross, who has 1 million Kick followers, could not help but take a shot at WNBA players not named Caitlin Clark.WNBA star Breanna Stewart calls initial negotiations with Commissioner Cathy Engelbert “wasted”The WNBA and the WNBPA have not had face-to-face talks until Thursday, according to union vice president Breanna Stewart. When the two sides finally sat for discussions, Stewart and Co. walked away disappointed.Heading into Saturday’s All-Star game, Stewart had this to say to reporters about the initial negotiations:&quot;The meeting was good for the fact that we could be in the same room as the league and the Board of Governors and that type of thing. But I think, to be frank, it was a wasted opportunity. We could have really kind of gotten into a deeper dive of everything.The union, though, is not backing down. They vowed after the first meeting that they would not stop until they got what they wanted. A lockout, which the players want to avoid, might be inevitable if both parties can’t agree on major issues.