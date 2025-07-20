  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "Your league makes no f*cking revenue at all": Adin Ross namedrops Caitlin Clark as he brutally disses WNBA players for shirt choice

"Your league makes no f*cking revenue at all": Adin Ross namedrops Caitlin Clark as he brutally disses WNBA players for shirt choice

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jul 20, 2025 03:03 GMT
&quot;Your league makes no f*cking revenue at all&quot;: Adin Ross namedrops Caitlin Clark as he brutally disses WNBA players for shirt choice. [photo: @indianafever/IG, @adinross/IG]
"Your league makes no f*cking revenue at all": Adin Ross namedrops Caitlin Clark as he brutally disses WNBA players for shirt choice. [photo: @indianafever/IG, @adinross/IG]

ESPN’s Kendra Andrews reported on Friday that 40 WNBA players, including Caitlin Clark, met with the league to start the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) negotiations. Despite record participation, the union released a statement that the league failed “to address” the issues the WNBPA brought up. The stalemate led players to appear for Saturday’s All-Star game with a message.

Ad

Players wore shirts with “Pay Us What You Owe Us” printed on them, prompting Kick streaming sensation Adin Ross to react:

“Are they saying that they’re getting underpaid? Here’s my take. Unless you’re Caitlin Clark, you shouldn’t ever be able to put on a shirt that says ‘Pay Us What You Owe Us.’ … Guys, let’s be real here. Your league makes no f**king revenue at all. It’s probably a write-off for the NBA.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Adin Ross was on point with his comments. The WNBA has been losing money since it started in 1996. Last year, when the league experienced record highs in tickets and attendance because of Caitlin Clark, the result remained the same. According to multiple reports, the league was projected to lose $40 million in 2024.

The 11-year, $2.2 billion deal signed by the WNBA last year will take effect in 2026, a project that will increase revenue. Until then, league insiders claim losses will continue.

Ad

Clark has been the difference maker. When she plays, tickets and attendance pick up. Some opposing teams have moved their venues to bigger arenas to accommodate fans’ demands to watch the Indiana Fever star play. When Clark is out with an injury, the tickets and attendance drop.

Ad

Adin Ross, who has 1 million Kick followers, could not help but take a shot at WNBA players not named Caitlin Clark.

WNBA star Breanna Stewart calls initial negotiations with Commissioner Cathy Engelbert “wasted”

The WNBA and the WNBPA have not had face-to-face talks until Thursday, according to union vice president Breanna Stewart. When the two sides finally sat for discussions, Stewart and Co. walked away disappointed.

Ad

Heading into Saturday’s All-Star game, Stewart had this to say to reporters about the initial negotiations:

"The meeting was good for the fact that we could be in the same room as the league and the Board of Governors and that type of thing. But I think, to be frank, it was a wasted opportunity. We could have really kind of gotten into a deeper dive of everything.
Ad

The union, though, is not backing down. They vowed after the first meeting that they would not stop until they got what they wanted. A lockout, which the players want to avoid, might be inevitable if both parties can’t agree on major issues.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications