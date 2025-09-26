  • home icon
Zion Williamson’s teammates pay ultimate tribute to Caitlin Clark ahead of new NBA season

By Ubong Richard
Modified Sep 26, 2025 19:11 GMT
Images via IMAGN

Caitlin Clark has become a cultural icon on and off the court since making a name for herself in college. Zion Williamson's New Orleans Pelicans teammates, Jose Alvarado, Jalen McDaniels and Herbert Jones paid tribute to Clark ahead of the new season.

They wore her Kobe 5 Protros at the New Orleans Pelicans media day on Thursday.

Nike, in an attempt to test the sneaker appeal of Caitlin Clark, made a player edition colorway of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro. It was released on June 30 and sells for $190 USD in retail stores. It goes in midnight Navy (main upper), bright crimson and university gold.

The PE sold out almost immediately after release, with many fans unable to get pairs. Some sneaker commentators estimated that the run was close to 13,000 pairs sold. On resale markets, prices have been significantly higher than retail, often $350+ or more, depending on size and condition.

There is talk of a “Rookie of the Year” Kobe 5 Protro colorway tied to Clark, slated for a 2026 release. More broadly, Nike confirmed that Caitlin Clark will be added to its roster of signature athletes, with her own signature shoe and apparel likely coming in 2026.

Caitlin Clark comments on WNBA fine

Caitlin Clark was reportedly fined for comments she made in the aftermath of the Fever's 77-60 Game 2 win over the Atlanta Dream in the first round of their playoff series. She was fined for a controversial comment she made on the Fever post celebrating the win.

She responded to the fine with a post on X on Saturday.

"Got fined $200 for this lol. BENCH MOB WILL BE EVEN MORE ROWDY TOMORROW LETS GOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!"
The WNBA season has witnessed players and coaches call out the official for perceived poor officiating. Clark, during her rookie season, was issued six technical fouls.

The fine won't affect her financial standing, even though her endorsements trump her WNBA contract. She earned $78,066 in her sophomore season, with her Nike sponsorship reportedly to be $28 million over eight years. In college, she earned $3.1 million in NIL deals and is worth $10 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Edited by Ubong Richard
