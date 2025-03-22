Paige Bueckers has had a storied career since arriving at UConn. Whether it has been leading the Huskies to consecutive Big East titles, becoming the first-ever three-time Big East Most Outstanding Player, or leading UConn to the Final Four four straight times, there's no doubt Bueckers will go down as one of the greatest Huskies to dawn a UConn jersey.

However, the one thing missing from her resume is a NCAA Tournament Championship. The Minnesota native has been within arms reach several times, but just unable to grasp the tournament trophy.

As she gets set to lead UConn into yet another NCAA Tournament Saturday against Arkansas State, things will be different this time around. It'll be her last attempt to deliver UConn its first national championship since 2016.

Bueckers told reporters, including Sportskeeda's Serenity Bishop in a press conference Friday, that it's been a fun ride to play at Gampel Pavillion over the last few years. She said with it being the last time she'll get in front of the home crowd as UConn hopes to head to Spokane, Washington for the Sweet 16, she's reminded of the intensity of the UConn fandom.

"It's been an amazing time here at Gampel. I think it's the best environment in the world," Bueckers said. "The support makes it what it is. Everybody that comes in 60 minutes before the game starts and they're just there supporting us. Their intensity during the games, their support during the games, it means everything to us as players so it's been really fun to play here."

Despite the reality that it was ultimately the last time at Gampel, not much has changed for Bueckers. It's the same preparation and the same focus, which is simply to take each moment as it comes.

She said just as the Huskies have done in every tournament they understand that nothing is guaranteed and the focus must remain on the 40 minutes that is currently in front of them. She said as a leader her job will be to continue to uplift her teammates and instill the confidence to allow them to play their game.

"Knowing you're not going to get another chance there's a different sense of urgency, but sort of attacking it with the same mentality," Bueckers said. "I wouldn't necessarily say doing anything different just being there for support, be there for accountability, be there for obviously my experience and the fact that I've been here a couple years doing this."

Last season, the Huskies fell to Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the Final Four. UConn had been derailed by a number of serious injuries, which left the hobbled lineup unable to compete with the depth of other teams.

What a season a year makes. UConn retooled during the offseason adding high school phenom Sarah Strong as well as transfers like Princton's Kaitlyn Chen. A healthy offseason has allowed the Huskies to get even deeper, ushering in a 31-3 record.

Strong was named Big East Freshman of the Year while averaging 16 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. She also led the team in rebounds, steals, and blocks while ranking second in points and assists.

Bueckers said while Strong has a poker face on during the games, her personality off the court meshes well with the team.

"Her personality off the court is completely opposite of what she is on the court," Bueckers said. "Her sense of humor, her quick-wittedness. She fits right in with the team. She's more quiet and more poker face on the court, but you know who she Is off the court. She meshes extremely well with the team."

Bueckers added it's a benefit this season to go into the tournament with more bodies, but also more players that are capable of taking over big games.

"There's a different feel to it knowing that there's a lot more people available, able to help contribute in any way possible. So there's definitely an excitement around it just knowing on any given night it could be anybody's night and not the same five people or six people that we always had to play last year," Bueckers said. "I'm just excited for everybody who gets to play."

Geno Auriemma hasn't noticed any changes with Paige Bueckers approach

Marquette v Connecticut - Source: Getty

UConn coach Geno Auriemma spoke to reporters during the same press conference on Friday and set the tone of this year's tournament being no different than the first time the Huskies played in the tournament in Storrs in 1989-90. It was only the second time UConn had reached the NCAA Tournament in school history.

Auriemma said back then the team was hoping and praying that they'd continue to win and move on into the tournament and it's the same mentality now despite UConn growing into a powerhouse for college basketball.

"You play every game like it's your last game of the season because it very well could be and that has never changed. and everyone who looks ahead are setting themselves up for failure," Auriemma said.

The Huskies will face Arkansas State, who will be making their first appearance in the NCAA tournament in program history after winning the Sun Belt Conference. The Red Wolves lead the country with three-pointers attempted and three-pointers made per game.

The unique playing style will force UConn to run the Red Wolves off the perimeter and make all shots behind the arc contested. The Huskies open as a 45-point favorite, an announcement Auriemma was not happy to hear.

He said for some players knowing that they are the overwhelming favorites may not light the same fire as they should have playing in a win-or-go-home scenario. He said the hope is that his players are mature enough to not let that affect them.

"You have to go out and win that game," Auriemma said. "Talent is not always the indicator of why you win. Being at home isn't always the indicator as to why you win. Playing great the night your supposed to play is an indicator of why you win."

Auriemma added when it comes to seniors on their last tournament runs there can be a tendency to press too much, but when it comes to Bueckers he hasn't seen any indications that she's thinking about it more than her last tournament runs.

"She's the way she's always been. If you've seen her runs through the tournament. they've all been great. One thing you can say about Paige, generally speaking, she saves her best basketball for the biggest moments," he said. "That might be because she prepares like that all the time and doesn't have to do anything different just because it's that time of the year."

The 2025 NCAA Tournament will be a special one for Bueckers, Auriemma, and the rest of the UConn fandom when they get set for tip-off on Saturday at 1 p.m.

