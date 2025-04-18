Paige Bueckers praises 'twin' Nika Muhl for ex-UConn teammate's unwavering support on WNBA draft day

Paige Bueckers' draft might have marked another turn in the league's progress toward a better future. While there was heavy support for Bueckers during the WNBA draft, she also had support from her former UConn teammate Nika Muhl.
Bueckers' draft night was attended by Muhl, Aaliyah Edwards and her UConn championship teammate Azzi Fudd. Shortly after the draft night, on Thursday, Muhl posted a series of pictures on her Instagram, featuring candid pictures with Bueckers and others.
"4,281 miles to support the homies INDEED <3," Muhl wrote in the caption.
The post received a quick reaction from the new Dallas Wings player. Bueckers showered love on Muhl with a six-word comment.
"My twin is the best ever," she wrote
Bueckers' former teammates Edwards and Muhl got drafted last year by the Washington Mystics and Seattle Storm, respectively. Bueckers and Fudd won their NCAA title on April 6, defeating USC in the championship game.
Sheryl Swoopes had words for Paige Bueckers "boobs and blazer" look
Paige Bueckers was easily one of the best-dressed players at the WNBA draft night on April 14. Dressed in a shining matching blazer and pair of pants, Bueckers looked stunning on the orange carpet. She later changed to a similar black outfit in the draft hall.
Interestingly, Bueckers wasn't the only player dressed in that attire Sonia Citron also wore a black blazer over her skirt, a style that Jordan Robinson of "The Women's Hoops Show" termed "boobs and blazer."
On Thursday's episode, Sheryl Swoopes shared her opinion with Robinson, suggesting the players should have either embraced the bold look or opted for a shirt underneath.
"If you're going to rock the 'boobs and blazer' look, then rock it," Swoopes said. ...Every time you bend over, like Paige was hugging every one and Sonia (Citron) was, and it was always like, 'I'm just gonna give you a one-arm hug, because I need this hand to hold my (blazer).'
"My thing is like, either own it, all of it, or put a shirt on."
While the WNBA is evolving for the better, fashion has also taken center stage in the league, just as it has in the NBA. Beyond looking good, players are using fashion to express themselves. Perhaps it's time for everyone to embrace the change, including Sheryl Swoopes.