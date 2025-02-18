Phantom BC vs Laces BC Prediction and Preview for Feb. 18 | Unrivaled 2025

Phantom BC will square off against Laces BC on Tuesday. The last time the two teams met on the second day of the Unrivaled opening, Satou Sabally and Co. lost 83-48. Phantom's attempt to get revenge might hit a snag as Alyssa Thomas looks primed to return from a nearly three-week absence.

The big news for the Laces is the possible return of their anchor on both ends of the floor. Thomas practiced with her team following a long injury layoff. Kayla McBride, Tiffany Hayes, Jackie Young and Stefanie Dolson must step up to help the Laces end a two-game losing slump.

Phantom BC vs Laces BC Preview, Prediction and Starting Lineups

The Wayfair Arena in Miami will host the Phantom-Laces rematch. Fans can also watch the action on Max, TruTV and YouTube Live.

Phantom BC vs Laces BC preview

Natasha Cloud, Sabrina Ionescu, Satou Sabally and Brittney Griner have done fairly well on the offensive end. Ionescu, Sabally and Griner average at least 16 points per game apiece, while Cloud is arguably their most versatile player.

Phantom’s problem has always been its defense, a big reason the team is 2-5. In the team’s last outing, the Adam Harrington-coached team lost 94-76 to the Lunar Owls. Whether Alyssa Thomas plays or not, Phantom will be in trouble if its defense continues to slack.

Thomas has been the biggest difference maker this season for the Laces. When she played, only the Lunar Owls were better than them. Without her, they didn't look like a playoff team. The return of the former Connecticut Sun star, even in limited minutes, will boost Andrew Wade's group.

Jackie Young, who recently returned from an injury, should be more assertive on offense. The Las Vegas Aces star should step up, to help carry the team.

Phantom BC vs Laces BC predicted starting lineups

Adam Harrington could go with a starting three of Satou Sabally, Sabrina Ionescu and Brittney Griner. He could also insert Natasha Cloud over Griner if he wants the team to play small.

Laces coach Andrew Wade could finally give Jackie Young her first start in Unrivaled. Kayla McBride and Alyssa Thomas should also line up for tip-off.

Phantom BC vs Laces BC prediction

Phantom BC suffered an embarrassing loss to Laces BC in their first meeting. Ionescu and Co. should be raring to even the score in the rematch. If Alyssa Thomas gets the green light to play, the Laces could stay unbeaten. If she remains out, Phantom likely gets its revenge.

