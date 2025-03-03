  • home icon
Phantom BC vs Lunar Owls BC Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 3 | Unrivaled 2025

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified Mar 03, 2025 12:16 GMT
Phantom v Lunar Owls - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty
Phantom v Lunar Owls - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty

The Phantom BC face the Lunar Owls BC on Monday for their third and final encounter in the Unrivaled 3x3 league regualr season. The Lunar Owls beat the Phantom in both previous meetings to go 2-0 in their season series.

The upcoming matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. EST at Wayfair Arena in Miami and will be televised nationally on TNT.

Phantom BC vs Lunar Owls BC: Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Phantom BC roster

Led by Sabrina Ionescu, the Phantom Basketball Club features several dominant players on its roster.

  • Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty)
  • Satou Sabally (Dallas Wings)
  • Brittney Griner (Phoenix Mercury)
  • Natasha Cloud (Phoenix Mercury)
  • Katie Lou Samuelson (Indiana Fever)
  • Marina Mabrey (Connecticut Sun)
The Phantom are likely to use a starting lineup of Sabrina Ionescu (G), Satou Sabally (F) and Brittney Griner (C) for the upcoming matchup.

GuardsForwardsCenter
Sabrina IonescuSatou SaballyBrittney Griner
Natasha CloudKatie Lou Samuelson
Marina Mabrey*
Lunar Owls BC roster

Meanwhile, the Lunar Owls Basketball Club is led by Napheesa Collier, a co-founder of the league. Their roster features players who are dominant scorers and post players, ideally suited for the 3x3 format:

  • Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx)
  • Courtney Williams (Minnesota Lynx)
  • Skylar Diggins-Smith (Seattle Storm)
  • Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream)
  • Shakira Austin (Washington Mystics)
  • Cameron Brink (LA Sparks - Not expected to feature this season)

The Lunar Owls are expected to use a starting lineup of Napheesa Collier (F), Skylar Diggins-Smith (G) and Allisha Gray (G/F).

GuardForwardCenter
Skylar Diggins-SmithNapheesa CollierShakira Austin
Courtney WilliamsAllisha GrayCameron Brink*
Allisha GrayShakira Austin
Phantom BC vs Lunar Owls BC: Preview

The Phantom BC tipped off the league with back-to-back losses and are on a two-time losing streak and stand last in the six-team league, with a 3-8 record.

They are coming off a 88-62 loss against the Mist BC on Friday, with Sabrina Ionescu leading their losing effort with 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Brittney Griner led their scoring with 24 points.

Meanwhile, the Lunar Owls BC kicked off their campaign with eight straight wins and lead the standings with a 10-1 record. They are riding a two-game winning streak following their 78-72 victory against the Vinyl BC on Saturday.

Skylar Diggins-Smith lead their victory charge with 27 points, three rebounds and five assists. Napheesa Collier added 16 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks in the win.

The Phantom have been without Marina Mabrey this season, as she's nursing a knee injury suffered ahead of the start of Unrivaled. Meanwhile, the Lunar Owls will be without Cameron Brink, as she's still recovering from a torn ACL injury sustained during the 2024 WNBA season.

