One of the two Unrivaled matchups for March is Phantom BC vs Lunar Owls BC, a battle between two teams on opposite ends of the standings. It will be the third and final meeting of the season, with the Lunar Owls looking for the 3-0 series sweep.

Lunar Owls BC are atop the Unrivaled standings at 10-1 and have already qualified for the single-elimination playoff tournament. They are coming off a a 78-72 win over Vinyl BC last Saturday. Skylar Diggins-Smith led the way with 27 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Phantom BC are at the bottom of the standings with a record of 3-8. They still have a chance to make the postseason, but they need to win all of their remaining games. They were blown out by Mist BC 88-62 in their previous game on Feb. 28.

Phantom BC vs Lunar Owls BC Preview

As mentioned above, Phantom BC and Lunar Owls BC have faced each other twice already this season. The first meeting happened on Jan. 25, with the Lunar Owls getting the easy 82-28 win. Napheesa Collier dropped 37 points, 16 rebounds, five assists and three steals in that game.

The second matchup was on Feb. 7, which was another blowout 94-76 victory for the Lunar Owls. All five players for the Lunar Owls reached double figures, led by Allisha Gray's 23 points and three rebounds. Collier had 20 points and six rebounds, while Courtney Williams added 19 points and five assists.

The only loss for the Lunar Owls this season was against Rose BC last Feb. 21. It was a huge upset considering how the Rose were at the start of the campaign. Chelsea Gray dominated with 26 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Angel Reese dropped a double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Phantom BC vs Lunar Owls BC Predicted Starting Lineups

Coach Adam Harrington will likely use his "Ghost Gang" starting three consisting of Sabrina Ionescu, Satou Sabally and Brittney Griner. Katie Lou Samuelson and Natasha Cloud are coming off the bench, while Marina Mabrey continues to deal with an injury.

Meanwhile, coach DJ Sackmann should continue with his winning trio of Skylar Diggins-Smith, Napheesa Collier and Allisha Gray. Courtney Williams and Shakira Austin are on the bench, with Cameron Brink remaining out for the season with a knee injury.

Phantom BC vs Lunar Owls BC Prediction

The Lunar Owls BC are the favorites to win the game since they have been consistently the best team in the league. Phantom BC always have a chance since they have players like Sabrina Ionescu, Satou Sabally and Brittney Griner.

However, it would be hard to see them develop chemistry at this stage of the season. The prediction is another easy win for the Phantom, sweeping the season series 3-0.

