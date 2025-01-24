Phantom BC vs Mist BC Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Jan. 24 | Unrivaled 2025

The Phantom BC and Mist BC face each other on Friday for their third game of the Unrivaled 3x3 league. The matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7:15 p.m. EST at MediaPro Center in Miami and will be televised nationally on TNT.

Phantom BC vs Mist BC: Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Phantom BC roster

Led by Sabrina Ionescu, the Phantom Basketball Club features several dominant players on its roster.

They will also temporarily feature Natisha Hiedeman who was acquired on a relief player contract after Marina Mabrey had sustained a calf injury ahead of the league's debut last week.

Here's the complete list of the roster:

Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty)

Satou Sabally (Dallas Wings)

Brittney Griner (Phoenix Mercury)

Natasha Cloud (Phoenix Mercury)

Katie Lou Samuelson (Indiana Fever)

Marina Mabrey (Connecticut Sun)

Natisha Hiedeman (Minnesota Lynx) (Relief Player Contract)

The team is likely to use a starting lineup of Sabrina Ionescu (G), Satou Sabally (F) and Brittney Griner (C).

Guards Forwards Center Sabrina Ionescu Satou Sabally Brittney Griner Natasha Cloud Katie Lou Samuelson Natisha Hiedeman

Mist BC roster

Mist Basketball Club is led by Breanna Stewart, who's also a co-founder of the league. Their roster boasts a balanced mix of experience, scorers and defensive players, making them a formidable contender in the 3x3 league.

Here's the complete list of the team:

Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty)

DiJonai Carrington (Connecticut Sun)

Courtney Vandersloot (New York Liberty)

Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm)

Aaliyah Edwards (Washington Mystics)

Rickea Jackson (LA Sparks)

They are expected to use a starting lineup of Courtney Vandersloot (G) Breanna Stewart (F), and Jewell Loyd (G).

Guards Forwards Courtney Vandersloot Breanna Stewart Jewell Loyd Aaliyah Edwards DiJonai Carrington DiJonai Carrington

Rickea Jackson

Phantom BC vs Mist BC: Preview

The Phantom BC are yet to secure a win in Unrivaled, suffering back-to-back losses. They are coming off an 84-69 loss to the Vinyl BC on Monday, with Sabrina Ionescu leading their losing effort with 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists. All Phantom players, except Natisha Hiedeman, scored in double digits.

Meanwhile, the Mist BC also tipped off their participation in the league with back-to-back losses and are on the hunt for their first win. They are coming off a 63-43 loss against the Laces BC on Monday. Breanna Stewart led their losing effort with a double-double of 17 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

