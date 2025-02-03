Phantom BC vs Mist BC Prediction and Preview for Feb. 3 | Unrivaled 2025

The Phantom BC and Mist BC face each other on Monday for their second encounter in the Unrivaled 3x3 league. The Phantom beat the Mist 74-69 on Jan. 24.

The upcoming matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST at MediaPro Center in Miami and will be televised nationally on TNT.

Phantom BC vs Mist BC Preview and Prediction

Led by Sabrina Ionescu, the Phantom Basketball Club debuted in the league with back-to-back losses before beating the Mist BC. Since then, they've gone back-and-forth and are tied with the Vinyl BC for third spot in the six-team league, with a 2-3 record.

The Phantom BC are coming off a 75-63 win against the Rose BC on Friday, with Ionescu leading their victory charge with 32 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and two blocks.

The Phantom were without Marina Mabrey on Friday, and her participation is questionable for the upcoming matchup as she nurses a right calf injury. She's yet to make her debut in the league.

Meanwhile, the Mist Basketball Club is led by Breanna Stewart, a co-founder of Unrivaled, and tipped off the season with four straight losses. They are last in the league with a 1-4 record.

They took down the Vinyl BC 77-67 in their previous matchup on Saturday to clinch their first win of the season. Stewart led their victory charge with a double-double of 23 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block.

The Mist was without DiJonai Carrington in their previous game, as she's dealing with a leg injury. Her status for the the upcoming game is questionable.

Phantom BC vs Mist BC predicted starting lineups

The Phantom is expected to use a starting lineup of Sabrina Ionescu (G), Satou Sabally (F) and Brittney Griner (C) for the upcoming matchup.

Meanwhile, the Mist are expected to use a starting lineup of Breanna Stewart (F), Courtney Vandersloot (G), and Rickea Jackson (F).

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Phantom BC vs Mist BC prediction

The last time the two teams faced each other, the Mist BC were without Jewell Loyd, while the Phantom BC had Sabrina Ionescu listed as out. While their participation in the upcoming game will likely mix things up, the Phantom are expected to go 2-0 against the Mist with a victory on Monday.

