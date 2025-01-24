Phantom BC vs Mist BC Prediction and Preview for Jan. 24 | Unrivaled 2025

The Phantom BC vs Mist BC matchup is one of two Unrivaled games scheduled for Friday. Both teams are off to terrible starts (0-2) after the first slate of games. The Mist are ranked fourth, while the Phantom are fifth.

Though it’s early in the season, both teams can’t risk falling too far behind. With at least one team slated to open its account on Friday, this proves to be an exciting game.

Where and how to watch Phantom BC vs Mist BC?

The Phantom BC vs Mist BC Unrivaled matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7:15 p.m. EST on Friday in Miami. Live coverage of the game will be provided on TNT and TruTV. Fans can also opt to stream it live on Max and Sling.

Phantom BC vs Mist BC preview

The Phantom BC are led by Sabrina Ionescu who is fresh off of winning the WNBA title with the New York Liberty. That success hasn’t translated in the newly found 3-on-3 league, though, as they have been blown out in both of their games so far. They lost 86-48 to the Laces in the first game, before suffering a 84-69 defeat against the Vinyl.

Ionescu averages 16.0 points (ranks ninth among all players), 5.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists across two games.

Much like the Phantom, the Mist hasn’t found life easy either. Led by Breanna Stewart, who is also one of the co-founders of the league, they lost 84-80 in the opening game to Napheesa Collier and the Lunar Owls. Stewart struggled in the game with just six points on 2-of-11 shooting.

While Stewart had a better shooting night against the Laces with a 17-point performance, her team still lost 63-43.

Phantom BC vs Mist BC prediction

Both teams are led by New York Liberty stars: Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart.

We predict this to be a competitive game with the Mist getting a hard-fought win. While they haven’t been terrific, they have been marginally better than the Phantom BC and could prove to be just enough on Friday.

