Phantom BC vs Rose BC Prediction and Preview for Feb. 24 | Unrivaled 2025

The Phantom BC vs Rose BC is one of two Unrivaled games scheduled for Monday. The Phantom have struggled in the inaugural edition of the 3v3 league with a 3-6 record that places them fifth in the standings. The Rose are third with a 5-4 record.

This will be the second game between the two teams this season after previously playing on Jan. 31, when the Phantom won 75-63. Sabrina Ionescu had 32 points and eight assists for the winning team, while Azura Stevens led the Rose with 19 points off the bench.

Where and how to watch Phantom BC vs Rose BC?

The Phantom BC vs Rose BC Unrivaled matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7:15 p.m. EST on Monday in Miami. Live coverage of the game will be provided on truTV and TNT. Fans can also stream it live on Max and Sling.

Phantom BC vs Rose BC preview

The Phantom BC are coming off a 79-72 win against Vinyl BC on Saturday, which ended their three-game losing streak. Sabrina Ionescu led the starters with 22 points and nine rebounds, while Brittney Griner had 22 points as well off the bench.

Ionescu is leading the team so far with averages of 18.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Satou Sabally is the next best scorer with 16.8 ppg, while Griner averages 16.7 ppg.

Rose BC started the season 1-4 but have since gone on a four-game winning streak to jump up in the standings. They most recently played the Lunar Owls on Friday and got a 72-63 win.

They were led by Chelsea Gray’s 26 points, while Angel Reese had 22 points and 13 rebounds. Gray also leads the team in scoring across the season, with 18.3 points per game. Kahleah Copper follows with 16.6 ppg, Azura Stevens averages 12.6 ppg and Reese contributes 12.1 ppg.

Phantom BC vs Rose BC prediction

Phantom BC dominated in the first game between the two teams this season. Rose BC, however, have turned their season around and should be considered favorites heading into Monday’s game. We expect the Rose to get the win and tie the season series at 1-1.

