Phantom BC vs. Vinyl BC player stats and box score (Feb.22) | 2025 Unrivaled

Phantom BC vs. Vinyl BC closed out Unrivaled's Feb. 22 matchday after the Lunar Owls comfortably beat Laces 88-60 in the first game of the night. Phantom came off a 75-68 loss on Tuesday against Laces, while Vinyl was on the other side of the spectrum beating Mist 72-65 on Friday.

Phantom entered the game boasting a 2-6 record, while Vinyl was one win away from reaching the .500 mark (4-5) and joining the Lunar Owls, Laces and Rose BC as the only four teams with non-losing records. Sabrina Ionescu and Satou Sabally entered the game as Phantom's best scorers with 17.5 and 17.3 points per game, respectively, while Vinyl's biggest threats were Dearica Hamby's 21.6 points per game and Rhyne Howard's 19 points per game.

Ionescu, Sabally and brand-new Seattle Storm player Katie Lou Samuelson started for Phantom, while Hamby, Howard and Jordin Canada commenced the game for Vinyl.

Phantom BC vs. Vinyl BC player stats and box score

Phantom BC player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO Satou Sabally 13 7 4 0 0 1 Sabrina Ionescu 22 9 3 0 0 1 Katie Lou Samuelson 8 3 2 1 1 1 Natasha Cloud 14 8 4 0 0 3 Brittney Griner 122 7 1 1 3 3 Marina Mabrey - - - - - -

Vinyl BC player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO Rhyne Howard 28 4 1 3 0 2 Jordin Canada 13 10 8 0 0 1 Dearica Hamby 19 6 1 2 0 2 Rae Burrell 10 1 1 1 0 0 Aliyah Boston 2 2 0 0 0 0 Arike Ogunbowale - - - - - -

Phantom BC vs. Vinyl BC game summary

The Phantom BC vs. Vinyl BC matchup was off to a strong start from Sabrina Ionescu, who scored the team's first seven points and forced Vinyl to call a timeout. Vinyl reacted after that wake-up call and returned to the game. They took an 18-13 lead with 1:05 left in the first quarter. Nevertheless, the first period ended with Phantom up 19-18.

The second quarter started with Phantom trying to extend their lead, but it was Vinyl who took a 29-25 advantage in the early minutes, forcing Adam Harrington to call a timeout. As the second quarter continued, Phantom recovered and took a 43-35 lead with 31 seconds remaining. They entered halftime with a 45-37 lead over Vinyl. Brittney Griner took over with 12 points, while Rhyne Howard responded with 18 points.

The second half started with Phantom dominating the game, taking an early 47-37 lead. They kept adding to their lead as the minutes went by, ultimately winning the third period 66-57, 11 points away from the winning score (77). The fourth quarter started with Vinyl trying to turn things around, even cutting the lead to 66-65. However, Phantom regained control after they felt they were in danger. Despite Vinyl's late efforts, Phantom held on to the win and sealed the deal with Natasha Cloud's 3-pointer.

