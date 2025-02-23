  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Unrivaled
  • Phantom BC vs. Vinyl BC player stats and box score (Feb.22) | 2025 Unrivaled

Phantom BC vs. Vinyl BC player stats and box score (Feb.22) | 2025 Unrivaled

By Orlando Silva
Modified Feb 23, 2025 01:53 GMT
Phantom BC vs. Vinyl BC player stats and box score (Feb.22) | 2025 Unrivaled (Image credit: Getty)
Phantom BC vs. Vinyl BC player stats and box score (Feb.22) | 2025 Unrivaled (Image credit: Getty)

Phantom BC vs. Vinyl BC closed out Unrivaled's Feb. 22 matchday after the Lunar Owls comfortably beat Laces 88-60 in the first game of the night. Phantom came off a 75-68 loss on Tuesday against Laces, while Vinyl was on the other side of the spectrum beating Mist 72-65 on Friday.

Ad

Phantom entered the game boasting a 2-6 record, while Vinyl was one win away from reaching the .500 mark (4-5) and joining the Lunar Owls, Laces and Rose BC as the only four teams with non-losing records. Sabrina Ionescu and Satou Sabally entered the game as Phantom's best scorers with 17.5 and 17.3 points per game, respectively, while Vinyl's biggest threats were Dearica Hamby's 21.6 points per game and Rhyne Howard's 19 points per game.

Ionescu, Sabally and brand-new Seattle Storm player Katie Lou Samuelson started for Phantom, while Hamby, Howard and Jordin Canada commenced the game for Vinyl.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Phantom BC vs. Vinyl BC player stats and box score

Phantom BC player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTO
Satou Sabally1374001
Sabrina Ionescu2293001
Katie Lou Samuelson832111
Natasha Cloud1484003
Brittney Griner12271133
Marina Mabrey------
Ad

Vinyl BC player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTO
Rhyne Howard2841302
Jordin Canada13108001
Dearica Hamby1961202
Rae Burrell1011100
Aliyah Boston220000
Arike Ogunbowale------
Ad

Phantom BC vs. Vinyl BC game summary

The Phantom BC vs. Vinyl BC matchup was off to a strong start from Sabrina Ionescu, who scored the team's first seven points and forced Vinyl to call a timeout. Vinyl reacted after that wake-up call and returned to the game. They took an 18-13 lead with 1:05 left in the first quarter. Nevertheless, the first period ended with Phantom up 19-18.

Ad

The second quarter started with Phantom trying to extend their lead, but it was Vinyl who took a 29-25 advantage in the early minutes, forcing Adam Harrington to call a timeout. As the second quarter continued, Phantom recovered and took a 43-35 lead with 31 seconds remaining. They entered halftime with a 45-37 lead over Vinyl. Brittney Griner took over with 12 points, while Rhyne Howard responded with 18 points.

The second half started with Phantom dominating the game, taking an early 47-37 lead. They kept adding to their lead as the minutes went by, ultimately winning the third period 66-57, 11 points away from the winning score (77). The fourth quarter started with Vinyl trying to turn things around, even cutting the lead to 66-65. However, Phantom regained control after they felt they were in danger. Despite Vinyl's late efforts, Phantom held on to the win and sealed the deal with Natasha Cloud's 3-pointer.

Quick Links

Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी