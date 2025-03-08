Phantom BC vs Vinyl BC Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 8 | Unrivaled 2025

The Phantom BC face the Vinyl BC on Saturday for their third and final encounter in the Unrivaled 3x3 league regular season. Both teams are 1-1 against each other in their ongoing season series.

The upcoming matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. EST at Wayfair Arena in Miami and will be televised nationally on truTV.

Phantom BC vs Vinyl BC: Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Phantom BC roster

The Phantom Basketball Club is led by Sabrina Ionescu and features several dominant players on its roster:

Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty)

Satou Sabally (Phoenix Mercury)

Brittney Griner (Atlanta Dream)

Natasha Cloud (Connecticut Sun)

Katie Lou Samuelson (Seattle Storm)

Marina Mabrey (Connecticut Sun)

Ionescu was ruled out for the remainder of the season earlier this week and will not be suiting up against the Vinyl on Saturday. The Phantom are likely to use a starting lineup of Satou Sabally (F), Katie Lou Samuelson (F) and Brittney Griner (C) for the upcoming matchup.

Guards Forwards Center Natasha Cloud Satou Sabally Brittney Griner Marina Mabrey Katie Lou Samuelson

Vinyl BC roster

Led by Arike Ogunbowale, the Vinyl Basketball Club also boasts an impactful roster.

Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings)

Aliyah Boston (Indiana Fever)

Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream)

Rae Burrell (LA Sparks)

Jordin Canada (Atlanta Dream)

Dearica Hamby (LA Sparks)

Ogunbowale has not suited up for the Vinyl in their last four games, and her status against the Phantom remains questionable. The team is expected to deploy a starting lineup of Rhyne Howard (G), Jordin Canada (G/F) and Dearica Hamby (F).

Guard Forward Center Jordin Canada Dearica Hamby Aliyah Boston Rhyne Howard Rae Burrell

Arike Ogunbowale*





Phantom BC vs Vinyl BC: Preview

The Phantom BC tipped off the league with back-to-back losses and stand last in the six-team league, with a 3-10 record. They are currently on a four-game losing streak and have been eliminated from playoff contention this season.

The Phantom are coming off a 73-59 loss against the Laces BC on Friday, with Brittney Griner leading their losing effort with 13 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Meanwhile, the Vinyl BC kicked off their campaign with back-to-back wins followed by five straight losses. They've since gone back-and-forth and are tied with the Mist BC for the fourth spot in the league with a 5-7 record.

The Mist are coming off a 78-72 loss against the Lunar Owls BC last week. Dearica Hamby led their losing effort with her double-double performance of 31 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and a steal.

While the Phantom have no chance of making the Unrivaled postseason, it is crucial for the Vinyl to clinch a victory on Saturday to have a good chance at making the playoffs.

