Phoenix Mercury vs Atlanta Dream Prediction and Betting Tips (August 1) | 2025 WNBA season

The Phoenix Mercury will continue their five-game East Coast swing with a matchup against the Atlanta Dream on Friday. Alyssa Thomas and Co., 1-2 during their road stretch, hope to improve their record with a win. The Mercury also look to avenge a 90-79 loss to the Dream in Phoenix roughly a week ago.Meanwhile, the in-form Dream hope to stay unbeaten in the season series against their visitors. Atlanta, 3-1 in its last four games, hosts Phoenix after a string of impressive away games, which included a 90-86 win over the league-leading Minnesota Lynx on Sunday.Phoenix Mercury vs Atlanta Dream Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and PredictionMoneyline: Mercury (-175) vs. Dream (+122)Odds: Mercury (-2.5 -137) vs. Dream (+2.5 -105)Total (O/U): Mercury (o163.5 -110) vs. Dream (u163.5 –110)Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.Phoenix Mercury vs Atlanta Dream previewThe Phoenix Mercury failed to execute like they often do on offense when they lost to the Atlanta Dream in their previous meeting. Phoenix had 18 assists, three below their average, while Atlanta handed out 25. The difference looked minuscule but the Dream had more pop and rhythm to their offense.Alyssa Thomas remains brilliant with her playmaking, but the rest of the Mercury have to step up.Injuries could prove costly in the Dream’s attempt to repeat against the Mercury. In the first game, Brittney Griner played a crucial role in Atlanta’s inside dominance. Griner helped her team to a 42-24 advantage in points in the paint scoring. The 6-foot-9 center is doubtful due to a neck injury, which will necessitate a Brionna Jones uptick in inside production if the veteran is unavailable.Meanwhile, Rhyne Howard remains out because of a leg injury. Although she was expected to return in August, she has not been cleared to play yet. Somebody on the Dream must pick up the slack left by the sweet-shooting guard.Phoenix Mercury vs Atlanta Dream predicted starting lineupsMercuryPG: Sami Whitcomb | SG: Kahleah Copper | SF: Satou Sabally | PF: Natasha Mack | PF: Alyssa ThomasDreamPG: Allisha Gray | SG: Te-Hina Paopao | SG: Maya Caldwell | PF: Brionna Jones | C: Brittney GrinerPhoenix Mercury vs Atlanta Dream betting tipsIn Griner’s first game against her former team, she hauled eight rebounds, a figure she could replicate in the rematch. She could easily top her 5.0 (O/U) rebounding prop.Nobody has arguably been hotter in the WNBA over the last three games than Alyssa Thomas, who is averaging 26.3 points during that stretch. The versatile forward has been punishing opponents with her efficiency, making 61.2% of her shots during that span. Thomas could blow past her 13.5 (O/U) points prop.Phoenix Mercury vs Atlanta Dream predictionThe Mercury will enter the rematch against the Dream with a healthier roster. Still, the visitors have been on the road since after the All-Star break, which gives the home team the decisive edge. Fans who bet on Atlanta might not need the +2.5 spread to collect their reward.