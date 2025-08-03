Phoenix Mercury vs Chicago Sky Prediction and Betting Tips - August 3 | 2025 WNBA season

The Phoenix Mercury will be taking on the Chicago Sky as the battle for playoff positioning heats up in the 2025 WNBA regular season. The Mercury enters the game as the fourth seed with a 16-11 record, while the Sky is at the 12th spot with a 7-20 win-loss record.

The Mercury will be looking to end their two-game losing skid, which has bumped them down to the fourth spot. They are 4-6 in their last 10 games and have been 7-7 in away games this season.

The Sky, meanwhile, have lost their last seven games, pulling them down to the second-worst record in the league this season. They are 4-9 at home and are 2-8 in their last 10 games.

Phoenix Mercury vs Chicago Sky game details

The Mercury-Sky matchup will be live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. It is scheduled to tip off at 6 PM Eastern time. The game will be available on television via The U, AZFamily, and Merc+, while it can be streamed on the WNBA App and the WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Mercury -900 vs Sky +650

Spread: Mercury -13.5 vs Sky -14

Total: Mercury -105 (o165.5) vs Sky -110 (u165.5)

Phoenix Mercury vs Chicago Sky betting tips

Satou Sabally has been leading the Mercury throughout this season, averaging 17.2 points per game. She has been doing the heavy lifting for the team this season. Expect her to continue her all-around play against the Sky. Bet on her to go over her scoring average and impress in the game versus the Sky.

Mercury’s Alyssa Thomas has been the team’s rebounding leader with 8.4 per game on top of 9.0 assists. Thomas has been the glue for the Mercury throughout the season. Bet on her to remain a bright spot as she is predicted to score over 15 points and grab at least eight rebounds and eight assists against the Sky.

On the other hand, Angel Reese has continued to be a double-double machine this season, averaging 14.2 points and 12.6 rebounds per game. Reese is expected to steer the Sky to a much-needed win. Bet on her to get another double-double performance with at least 12 points and 12 rebounds to her name.

Phoenix Mercury vs Chicago Sky prediction

The Mercury has shown that they are capable of getting the job done quickly against lowly teams this season. We predict a win for them against the Sky with a double-digit margin.

