Phoenix Mercury vs Chicago Sky Prediction and Betting Tips - June 20 | 2025 WNBA season

The Chicago Sky host the Phoenix Mercury at Wintrust Arena in one of four WNBA games slated for Friday. The Mercury have done well this season, being third in the standings (10-4), while the Sky are struggling and are 11th (3-8).

This will be the second game of the season between the two teams. The Mercury won the first 94-89, following a stellar display from Satou Sabally, who recorded 20 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Phoenix Mercury vs Chicago Sky Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Sky-Mercury game is scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. ET from Wintrust Arena. Fans can watch the game live on ABC. It can also be streamed with WNBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Mercury (-333) vs Sky (+225)

Odds: Mercury (-6.5) vs. Sky (+6.5)

Total (O/U): Mercury -110 (o155.5) vs. Sky -110 (u155.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed are based on available information at the time of writing.

Phoenix Mercury vs Chicago Sky Preview

The Mercury were solid against the Sky in their last meeting on May 27 and are expected to put on a strong performance. Satou Sabally is enjoying a solid run in her first season in Phoenix.

She's averaging 19.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. But her efficiency has left much to be desired, as she's shooting just 38.3% (25.3% from 3-pointer range).

Meanwhile, much like last season, the Sky are relying on Angel Reese, who's recording 11.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Ariel Atkins has also been solid, too, with 12.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per outing.

Phoenix Mercury vs Chicago Sky Predicted Starting Lineup

Sky

PG: Ariel Atkins | SG: Kia Nurse | SF: Hailey Van Lith | PF: Angel Reese | C: Kamilla Cardoso

Mercury

PG: Monique Akoa-Makani | SG: Sami Whitcomb | SF: Alyssa Thomas | PF: Kathryn Westbeld | C: Satou Sabally

Phoenix Mercury vs Chicago Sky Betting Tips

Ariel Atkins has been in stellar form for the Sky this season, averaging 12.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Chicago will need a big performance out of her to take down the Storm. Expect her to surpass her points prop.

Angel Reese, meanwhile, has been on a roll in the paint, grabbing 11.7 rebounds per game. Considering her stellar form, expect Reese to surpass her rebounds prop on Friday.

Phoenix Mercury vs Chicago Sky Prediction

The Mercury are favorites to win at Wintrust Arena. The Sky have a lot of quality, but it might not be enough to keep up with Satou Sabally and Co.

Our prediction: The Mercury to win

